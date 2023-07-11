Ex-Dunwoody officer wins $10,000 unemployment appeal

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody police whistleblower fired from the department in 2020 due to alleged misconduct has won an unemployment appeal with the Georgia Department of Labor for more than $10,000.

In a July 6 decision, GDOL Hearing Officer Tracey L. Lee said the City of Dunwoody failed to provide concrete evidence that ex-police officer Austin Handle knowingly, willingly or deliberately violated rules or orders that would disqualify him from receiving unemployment benefits.

Handle was fired from the Dunwoody Police Department in April 2020 for “police violation, due to dishonesty,” during an investigation into whether the officer used his patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens to speed through his neighborhood.

However, Handle claims these accusations were false and he was fired in retaliation for speaking up about sexual assault and misconduct perpetrated and sanctioned by senior officers within the department.

An internal report released by the city in 2020 alleges internal strife within the department has been going on for years. The report cited nearly 50 allegations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct against senior officers. Many of the allegations centered around former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who resigned before the probe concluded in July 2020. Some officers said Espinoza had been harassing them for years.

Following this report, legal invoices and documents obtained by Appen Media showed Dunwoody paid more than $400,000 for legal services to address employment matters within the police department.

Heavy redactions made to more recent invoices make it unclear how much the city has spent fighting the unemployment payout.

“They're trying to make it out like they're being transparent, and they have accountability. But I think in the court of public opinion, we won a long time ago,” Handle said in an interview with Appen Media July 7.

After he was terminated in April 2020, Handle filed for unemployment insurance but was initially denied by GDOL Claims Examiner. Decisions during several other appeals, including this most recent hearing, have since reversed that decision.

Additionally, Handle’s certification with Georgia POST, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, has since been retroactively reinstated and the city’s charges have been administratively dismissed by the group.

“The claimant did not make any statements against his self-interest to warrant a disqualification,” Lee wrote in the July 6 Decision. “The employer has not shown that the claimant was at fault by a deliberate, willing and knowing action on his part. Therefore, benefits are allowed.”

The City of Dunwoody has 15 days to file an appeal against this decision, which they have done previously. But city officials haven’t commented on whether that’s going to happen yet.

In an email Monday, July 10, Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said the city does not comment on employment claims.

Despite a possible appeal to this decision, Handle, who serves as vice chair of the Lamplighter Project, a national organization that encourages law enforcement officers to speak out against police corruption or injustice, said he is more energized now than ever.

Handle said he and other members of the Lamplighter Project will visit Washington D.C. later this month to celebrate National Whistleblower Appreciation Day, July 30, and this win is icing on the cake for their organization.

“I stand by what I said a few years ago, which is ‘keep the faith,’” he said. “I feel ecstatic, relieved and I feel confident, more now than I ever have been.”