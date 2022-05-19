Early voting for primary ends tomorrow

METRO ATLANTA — If you haven’t cast your ballot for the May 24 primary elections, Friday is your last chance until Election Day.

May 20 is the last day of early voting for important races like the governor’s seat, state legislators and U.S. Congress. You can also no longer request an absentee ballot, but if you’ve already received one, you have until the polls close on Election Day to ensure your local elections board receives it.

To check what races are on your ballot, you can view a sample ballot at your Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The only information you need to check your sample ballot is your name, birth date and county of residence.

Check your county’s website for early voting locations and hours. Georgia is an open primary state, meaning you can request a Democrat, Republican or nonpartisan primary ballot regardless of party registration.

If you miss the early voting deadline, you can still get to the polls and cast your vote next Tuesday. Your Election Day voting precinct location can also be found on your Georgia My Voter Page.

In the event of a runoff, absentee ballot applications must be submitted by June 10. In-person early voting will begin by June 13, and Election Day will be June 21.

— Jake Drukman