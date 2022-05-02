Early voting begins for May 24 primary

METRO ATLANTA — Early in-person voting for Georgia’s May 24 primary elections began May 2.

To view information about your elected officials or about receiving an absentee ballot, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. Appen Media has also released a guide to the primaries in your city.

Keep in mind that your polling location listed on the My Voter Page may not be open for early voting. Check your county’s website for early voting locations and hours.

The early voting period lasts three weeks, ending May 20. Polls will be open on weekdays, as well as May 7 and May 14 for mandatory Saturday early voting. Counties may also opt to keep polls open on two Sundays, May 8 and 15.

May 13 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot application. Filled absentee ballots must be received by your county’s election office before polls close May 24.

— Jake Drukman