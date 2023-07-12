E. Coli in Chattahoochee River linked to Fulton County water treatment plant

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Fulton County officials have confirmed that a major sewage spill which caused more than 15 miles of the Chattahoochee River to be closed ahead of the July 4th holiday, originated at the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Roswell.

Officials said July 3 that E. Coli bacteria levels, over 300 times greater than safe recreation levels, were detected in the river last week thanks to a monitoring program by the National Parks Service and the nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

After the high bacteria levels were confirmed, the spill was tracked to Fulton County’s Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility which sits on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Roswell and treats wastewater for North Fulton communities.

Fulton County officials have found no physical leak in their system at the facility but say the sewage spill was caused by an issue in the biological processes used to treat wastewater.

Other representatives with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that some of the 12 sand filters at the Big Creek facility, responsible for filtering nutrients and fine particles from water have failed, causing other impurities to possibly enter the river.

“Fulton County has reported this issue to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division,” Jessica A. Corbitt-Dominguez, director of Fulton County’s Department of External Affairs said. “We support the decision of the National Park Service to extend the partial closure of the Chattahoochee River until this matter is resolved. We also express our appreciation to the Chattahoochee River Keeper for their work in monitoring water quality and raising this issue.”

After the spill was discovered, officials initially closed the river from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry and Whitewater Creek. But the closure was later expanded to include all river sections downstream from the nature center.

With the July 4th holiday and scorching temperatures, river officials said the river closure could not have come at a worse time.

“Just the weather alone it's a hot holiday weekend in Atlanta,” said Beth Wheeler, chief of planning resources and education at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. “It's natural that folks want to get out, cool off and shoot the hooch. So, yeah, it's terrible timing.”

No matter how hot it gets, or inviting the Hooch might look, Wheeler said people need to heed the closures and find somewhere else to cool off, because E. Coli bacteria can be dangerous in the quantities detected.

E. Coli infections can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and occasionally, fever. Officials said that in severe cases, infections can also lead to serious health complications, especially in vulnerable populations like children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

People shouldn’t even let their dogs swim in affected areas of the river until the closure is lifted, Wheeler said.

“We’ve been saying human health, but I realize so many folks recreate with their dogs,” she said.” But again, safety is the most important priority.”

Fulton County officials are working to rebalance the levels of “good and bad” bacteria, while adding additional UV treatment processes to the facility.

“We are currently diverting approximately 5 million gallons of wastewater to Cobb County’s Sutton Water Reclamation Plant. We are grateful for their support,” Corbitt-Dominguez said. “Testing is continuing, and very preliminary results show that the process is beginning to work. We will continue to carefully monitor and test throughout the plant.”

Additionally, river stakeholders are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to release additional water from local dams, to dissipate the E. Coli-tainted water and wash it downstream.

Wheeler said one bright side of this situation is the Chattahoochee River will bounce back with basically no long-term effects once problems at the Big Creek facility are corrected.

“It's not uncommon to have a sewage spill, it probably happens far more likely than we want to or realize, but we have not dealt with a spill of this magnitude,” she said. “The Chattahoochee goes through the city of Atlanta and continues on, so this is I think, just a natural part of that ecosystem. In terms of long-term impacts, it will restore itself to right again.”

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and other local groups will continue to test and monitor the river for water quality daily, and the decision on how river sections are reopened will be made based on that data.

More Information Information and updates on the closure will be made through the websites of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, https://www.nps.gov/chat, and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, https://chattahoochee.org/.