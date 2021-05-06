DUNWOODY, Ga. — A local synagogue is taking on a new initiative to increase the number of vaccinated people by offering a Sunday shot schedule as an alternative to work-day appointments.

Hosting a vaccine site is the latest Temple Emanu-El effort to assist communities affected by the pandemic. The open space in the Brill Family social hall, used as a polling site during elections, has sat empty for some time while services remain online or in small group gatherings.

The underutilized space sparked an idea filled with the Jewish tradition of pikuach nefesh, that nothing is more sacred than saving a human life.

That idea originated with Temple Emanu-El President and former Dunwoody City Council Member Robert Wittenstein, who contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Fulton County Department of Health and state legislators about opening a vaccination site.

“We are trying to make Temple Emanu-El a site where people in the community can be welcomed regardless of what their circumstances are,” Wittenstein said. “We have created an environment where there are really no barriers to getting the vaccine.”

Wittenstein almost abandoned his idea until he met congregant Leslie Miller, who works for Worldwide Pandemic Solution. The healthcare firm was seeking new opportunities to help fight the virus that has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 Georgians.

“WWPS is doing what it can to assist our community in putting itself back together, in its own way, with kindness and acceptance,” Miller said. “Temple Emanu-El has become the partner that has bridged us to [vulnerable populations] in our community. We are a judgment-free zone.”

April 20 was training day as the first rounds of shots were administered to congregants and volunteers trained in preparation for the formal opening.

Spanish language assistance will be available. Written material will be available in several other languages.

The vaccination site offers the Moderna shot, which requires two doses spaced 28 days apart.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot may be added as an option later.

A safety review by the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 23, after more than a dozen women developed blood clots. The review confirmed 15 of the 6.8 million people who had received the shot developed blood clots six to 15 days later.

While no appointment is required, one may be scheduled at wwps-modernavax.dragonflyphd.com. Time slots are offered from noon to 3:45 p.m., and the site, which is open to anyone with no ID required, closes at 5:00 p.m.

Temple Emanu-El is at 1580 Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs.