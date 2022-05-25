Dunwoody prostitution sting nets 10 arrests

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police arrested 10 people in a prostitution sting operation May 12.

Eight of those arrested were charged with prostitution, and four were found in possession of felony drugs. One was charged with soliciting without a permit, and one man was charged with pimping.

The sting was conducted at a Dunwoody hotel, though police would not disclose which hotel. Police reports list the site of the incident as 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE — the address of City Hall.

The website Tripadvisor lists no hotels in the City Hall complex.

Sgt. Michael Cheek, a public information officer for the Dunwoody Police Department, said prostitution is an issue in the area, and the department conducts stings on a “frequent basis.” He said 10 arrests is a fairly average number for such operations.

“It’s an issue we’re aware of, and it’s us being proactive to curb the issue of prostitution, to make an impact on it,” Cheek said.

Cheek said the stings usually require at least 20 people, including both sworn officers and non-sworn department staff.