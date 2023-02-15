Dunwoody police: No charges to be filed over antisemitic fliers

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the individuals responsible for distributing antisemitic flyers in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Feb. 5, but they will not pursue charges, Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said.

Grogan told members of the Dunwoody City Council Feb. 13 the Police Department has concluded its investigation and has determined no charges can be filed in the case, because the flyers did not contain a threat or any other actionable language.

“After conducting a thorough investigation and discussing this with the District Attorney’s Office and City Solicitor's Office there's no charge we can make against them,” Grogan said. “It’s a free speech issue.”

The flyers, which were found on driveways around the two cities, sparked an immediate public outcry from community members and leaders statewide, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state Rep. Esther Panitch.

“Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia,” Panitch Tweeted, sharing a photo of the flyers on her driveway in Sandy Springs.

Grogan said the city also won’t be able to cite the individuals for littering, because they don’t cite other individuals and organizations for distributing flyers, which is common in the Dunwoody area. To enforce one because they don’t like the message would expose them legally, he said.

However, Grogan did say that the individuals involved in the incident have been identified and are now on local authorities’ radar.

“I mean they posted a video online of them passing the flyers around, so we know who did it,” he said.

Since the incident, Panitch and other Georgia lawmakers have united behind House Bill 30, currently being considered at the Capitol, which would define antisemitism under Georgia law and link it to the state’s hate crimes law.

“This weekend it was my turn to be targeted,” Panitch said on the Georgia House floor Feb. 6. “We all know it might the Jews today, but the same people will come after you tomorrow.”