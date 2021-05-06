DUNWOODY, Ga. –– The Dunwoody City Council deferred a proposal that would reduce the minimum land area required for a planned development from 5 acres to 1 acre.

At its April 26 meeting, the council considered several modifications to the original plan suggested by the Dunwoody Planning Commission that would raise the minimum area for a planned development to 1.5 acres. In addition, the council discussed several modifications that included adapting standards already established in the city’s comprehensive plan. The council concluded that more study would be needed before the measure could be considered.

“We need to better understand the process,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in calling for the deferral, which passed unanimously.

A memo from Dunwoody Planning and Zoning Manager Paul Leonhardt outlined the specifics of the request, saying that the change “addresses a shortcoming of the Dunwoody Zoning Ordinance.”

Under the current ordinance, when a developer asks for a rezoning, the city provides a variety of conditions –– one of which typically requires following an approved site plan, the memo said. “However, due to the length and specificity of the zoning ordinance, most current development requires one or more variances,” Leonhardt stated. “This can lead to the situation where the Planning Commission and the City Council approve a development to a certain standard, yet the Zoning Board of Appeals will make the final decision whether the project can be constructed.”

The council discussed the amended standards at its April 12 meeting on first reading. Council members expressed interest in excluding single-family neighborhoods from the lowered minimum land requirement, as well as several specific areas, including three residential subdivisions along Womack Road between the Marcus Jewish Community Center and the Georgia State Perimeter Center campus.

In other business at the meeting, a proposal to limit fence heights to 6 feet at the rear and sides of residential properties died for lack of a motion.

“I don’t want to fix a problem that doesn’t exist,” Councilwoman Stacey Harris said.

Councilman Jim Riticher added that he has seen several circumstances where an 8-foot fence “was appropriate.”

The council also:

Funded $60,000 for storm water repairs at 4844 Dunwoody Station Drive to fix a sinkhole and repair pipes that have been damaged by tree roots.

Signed a partnership agreement with the City of Doraville to fund a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site that will administer shots in both cities and target underserved minority groups. The $28,000 cost will be paid out of CARES II funding.