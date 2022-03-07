Donald Trump Jr. rallies for David Perdue in Cumming

CUMMING, Ga. — Donald Trump Jr. joined David Perdue in Cumming March 7 to rally for the former senator’s campaign for Georgia governor.

The rally, which drew more than 100 enthusiastic supporters, took place at Reid Barn on Majors Road, which was lined with Perdue campaign signs. Lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones and U.S. House candidate Vernon Jones also attended.

Attendees cheered often as Trump Jr. lauded Perdue’s campaign and derided President Joe Biden’s administration, which he said has destroyed the country. Trump Jr. also took shots at those he called “weak Republicans,” including Gov. Brian Kemp.

Perdue is running a tight primary race against Kemp, and has leaned heavily on former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in recent weeks in an attempt to pull ahead of the incumbent.

“We are up against a trillion-dollar mainstream media, a trillion-dollar social media complex,” Trump Jr. said. “They love weak Republicans. They’re useful idiots. They’ll love a Brian Kemp because they know that when it actually matters, Brian Kemp won’t fight.”

Trump Jr. toed the line of calling the November 2020 election in Georgia fraudulent, saying that Kemp failed to address “multiple statistical anomalies” in the election. Perdue was more direct, saying that a judge had found “compelling” evidence of fraud in Fulton County’s election. Perdue filed suit against the county last year seeking to inspect absentee ballots used in the election.

Claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia have been largely debunked. Republicans like Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have worked in their 2022 campaigns to dispel election fraud rumors.

Trump Jr. said Democrats and “mainstream Republicans” in the federal government have pushed for war against Russia in defense of Ukraine. He also criticized the U.S. continuing to import oil from Russia instead of increasing domestic oil production.

“It’s not the government’s money, folks,” Trump Jr. said. “Everything is taxpayer funded. They’re taking your money to give to Russia to fund the war that they say they’re against.”

Perdue and Trump Jr. emphasized that Georgia’s upcoming election could shape the future of the state and the country. Perdue said electing a conservative governor would be a precursor to the country electing a conservative president in 2024. Trump Jr. said it is important for voters to support Perdue, Burt Jones, Vernon Jones and other “MAGA-endorsed” candidates.

In a short press conference after the event, Perdue said Georgia Republicans had lost confidence in the election process after 2020, and his aim was to get people out to vote this year to “fix this.” He pointed specifically to the election of Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“We realize now what can happen when we don’t vote in Georgia,” Perdue said. “We see two very liberal representatives right now representing this conservative state.”