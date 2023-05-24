Denying councilman's bid, court upholds Milton ethics ruling

MILTON, Ga. — After a months-long court battle, the Fulton County Superior Court May 18 denied Milton City Councilman Paul Moore’s petition that sought to reverse an ethics panel decision from August.

The panel, composed of three attorneys, determined that Moore had violated three of the city’s ethics codes when he voted to defer an item related to White Columns, the neighborhood in which he resides. The council discussion pertained to reimbursing part of the costs for traffic calming devices installed by the White Columns Community Association.

Moore’s petition also sought reimbursement for attorney fees spent during the panel investigation from Tony Palazzo, the Community Association's president. Palazzo had filed the ethics complaint.

The court found that Moore’s petition, filed in November, failed to meet time requirements because it had not been filed within a 30-day time frame following the ethics panel’s final order Aug. 30.

Moore’s attorney, Doug Chalmers, said he “respectfully disagrees” with the court’s decision and plans to file an appeal. He had argued that the City Council’s final determination was a “quasi-judicial” process, meriting Moore’s petition as timely.

“We intend to do everything in our power to assure that Paul is ultimately vindicated as he should be,” Chalmers said.

The court has also given Palazzo 30 days to seek damages from Moore, which he plans to do. Palazzo said he has incurred around $30,000 in fees throughout the process.

He said the ruling was a “resounding victory” for all Milton residents.

“Ultimately, this isn't about me,” Palazzo said. “It's about transparency and accountability in local government.”

The city had acted as “bystanders” throughout the process, Palazzo said, washing its hands of the matter. He said the city and the city’s ethics panel should have been the parties responsible for opposing Moore’s petition.

While they had been named in the case, Palazzo was the defendant.

“It's extremely important that the average citizen should not have to incur these costs, because it's wrong and sets a dangerous precedent that, if left unanswered, will keep citizens from bringing forth potential wrongdoing of elected officials in the future,” he said.

Palazzo shared remaining concerns about the City Council, which had “ignored” the ethics panel recommendation that Moore receive a written censure or reprimand outlining the ethics violations he committed and that they be publicly announced at one of its regular meetings and included in the official minutes.

In October, Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison announced Moore had been already “sufficiently sanctioned.” Palazzo said Moore was then “rewarded” by the City Council’s vote to make him mayor pro tempore in January.

“I think there's a ton more work to do,” he said. “But this should be a wakeup call for our public officials, elected public officials, including Mr. Moore, who sued me as being a concerned citizen.”