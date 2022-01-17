DeKalb County names new elections director

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections announced it has selected Keisha Smith as its new executive director.
Smith currently serves as the executive director of the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority, a position she has held since 2015. She has served for nearly 20 years in leadership roles in the public and private sectors.
“I’m excited to bring my leadership, vision and collaborative approach to guiding the work of DeKalb’s Voter Registration and Elections,” Smith said. “Collaboration, integrity and efficiency will anchor my efforts as the next executive director, and I look forward to working with the Board of Registration and Elections, our area and regional stakeholders, the Secretary of State, and the voters of DeKalb as we continue to ensure safe, secure and accurate elections.”
Smith will assume her role on Feb. 14. She will take over for Twyla Hart, who has served as interim executive director since October. One of Smith’s first priorities will be to facilitate a series of countywide listening sessions with voters and stakeholders to “gain insights needed to forge an equitable path forward,” according to a statement issued by DeKalb County.
“As we approach what will likely be another historic year in elections in Georgia, it was critical for the board to identify key leadership roles and restructure the organization to meet the needs of the more than 550,000 DeKalb voters, adhere to new state voter laws and continue to ensure fair, accessible elections,” said Board Chair Dele Lowman Smith.
Early voting for the 2022 general primary election in Georgia begins on May 2, with Election Day on May 24. The general election will be held on Nov. 8, with early voting beginning on Oct. 17.
— Jake Drukman
