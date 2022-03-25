Crossover Day sets roster for final legislation under consideration

ATLANTA — With the passing of “Crossover Day,” the roster of remaining legislation before the 2022 Georgia General Assembly is clear.

Crossover Day, the 28th day of the legislative session on March 15, marked the deadline by which legislation can pass between the House and Senate. The bicameral body will adjourn on April 4, called Sine Die.

One issue of shared support is H.B. 1013, called “The Mental Health Parity Act,” which would require healthcare plans to treat mental health and substance abuse disorder the same as a broken bone or heart attack. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Todd Jones (R-Cumming) and Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur).

A Senate Health and Services subcommittee is reviewing the bill.

“Not any one bill is going to fix everything, but in terms of taking a good first bite of the apple, this is an ambitious and laudable piece of legislation,” Sen. Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek) said at a March 20 town hall. The subcommittee is tasked to review the 77-page bill.

The budget bill, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp March 16, received bipartisan support. The spending plan includes a $2,000 pay raise for teachers, $5,000 per year for state employees and will restore $380 million to K-12 education funding.

Both parties also supported a temporary suspension of the gasoline tax, codified in H.B. 304. The tax – $0.29 on gasoline and $0.32 on diesel – will be suspended until May 31, 2022.

With election primaries on the horizon, Republicans are mindful to deliver a bounty of red meat to their voting base, often with a direct nod to conservatives.

One example is H.B. 1084 and its companion S.B. 377, which take up the issue of “diverse concepts” related to how race is presented in school curriculum. The House version identifies nine concepts and restricts their use.

These measures are Republican efforts to address critical race theory, even though it is not taught at any Georgia K-12 public school. The curriculum is taught in Georgia law schools and in some university courses.

The “Safe Communities Act,” S.B. 171, seeks to increase punishment for people who commit crimes during protests.

As a fractured Republican Party continues to litigate the 2020 elections amid unproven voter fraud claims, H.B. 1464 emerged. The bill cleared the House 98-73. If adopted by the Senate, it would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation original jurisdiction to investigate voter fraud along with subpoena power to expand investigations.

County elections boards would be limited to receive election funds from the county, state of Georgia or the federal government. Any gifts from a person or nongovernmental organization would have to be approved by Georgia State Board of Elections.

The General Assembly passed S.B. 202 last year as an election overhaul plan, after Democrats won two U.S. Senate races and scoring 16 electoral votes.

The “Quality Basic Education Act,” S.B. 226, would address efforts to ban books deemed inappropriate for students. If passed, it would require local school boards to develop a complaint resolution process to resolve parent concerns. A principal or designee has seven days to investigate parental concerns and 10 to deliver any findings.

The current version of the bill seeks to apply “prevailing standards in the adult community” as to what is harmful to minors.

A similar measure, S.B. 613, was introduced on March 8 – well into the session – and did not advance from the Senate Education and Youth Committee.

The “Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021,” passed the Senate 34-22 on Feb. 28 and was referred to the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. The bill would eliminate the need for a concealed carry permit, which costs $75 and requires approval by county probate judges.

An extended background check amendment was voted down.