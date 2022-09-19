Councilwoman throws 'Hail Mary' for Housing Authority funds

ROSWELL, Ga. — City Councilwoman Lee Hills reassured members of the Roswell Housing Authority that the city is committed to helping elderly residents at a condemned public housing development find new homes.

Hills’ update on the city’s efforts to resolve the crisis came at the agency’s monthly meeting held in the Community Room of the effected complex, 199 Grove Way. The city condemned the property in March because of structural issues found in 2017. Since then, the Roswell agency and others have been working to help tenants find housing elsewhere.

Out of the 40 units at the apartment complex, 18 tenants are still living in the building, and eight have yet to secure a place to relocate. They had initially been given until the end of August to move. However, the Leumas Group, which was hired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, continues to provide administrative support.

During the Housing Authority meeting, Hills said she met with U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath last week to help secure $12 million to redevelop the 199 Grove Way apartments. The $12 million would be in addition to the City of Roswell’s commitment to put $2 million toward the project.

“I was very direct (with McBath),” Hills said. “I used the word crisis, peril, need. This is a nationwide spectacle, basically, that we can make right with her support. I think she heard me. … I’ve already followed up with a letter stating this is my Hail Mary, and I’m making the ask again. So, I’m hopeful.”

Hills and the Roswell Housing Authority are also trying to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp. Hills said the mayor and council are committed to not kicking out, but rather treating the residents like “our parents and our family.”

“It’s very difficult to remove somebody from their home when you know they’re unsafe and they’re comfortable where they are – they’ve grown into their circumstances,” Hills said. “… We are committed, we are engaged, we are going to do what we need to do to make things right here and good again. You have full buy-in from mayor and council.”

Hills said Penrose development is leading the charge and has indicated that with a 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, funding from the city and some “creative funding,” such as through different grant mechanisms, they may be able to bridge the gap and go through with the redevelopment. The additional funding, Hills said, could increase the number of units that are built on the property.

“The $12 million would be the front money, and we don’t have it in the city,” Hills said. “The fact that we were able to come up with $2 million was pretty good … and then we’ll stay involved, making sure that these last eight folks are placed somewhere safe.”

But, for now, Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, said the Roswell agency is working on a staffing plan to move forward with 40 fewer units to collect funds from in the form of rent. The Roswell Housing Authority entered into a third-party management contract with the Gainesville agency to manage its properties. The Gainesville Housing Authority also manages the agencies in Norcross and Commerce.

“We no longer have funding for those 40 units that are over here, so we’re trying to figure out how to maintain staffing levels for that,” Brown said. “I’m trying to coordinate efforts between Norcross, Roswell and Commerce, which are all more like part-time positions. Eventually, we’ll have Norcross sort of operating out of here, because we’re going to tear down the units over there, too. We’ll have one full-time and a part-time person sort of managing a region, so that’s sort of the idea.”

Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Roswell Housing Authority, said she’s in talks with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs about the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, but she said it is really competitive right now because they are focusing on projects that started either before or during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parrish said DCA has received $80 million worth of requests.

Records chart downward path for Grove Way apartments Calls to rehabilitate the Grove Way apartments in Roswell go back at least five years. So, what exactly happened, and why do the 33 residents need to leave?

In other business at the Sept. 13 meeting, the Roswell Housing Authority welcomed new board member John Griffin. The other board members are Eric Schumacher, Shenetra Gates, Donzell Jackson and Robert “Bob” Kesler.

Griffin said City Councilman Peter Vanstrom asked him to join the authority because he has experience working with the Atlanta Homeless Ministry and similar organizations. After reading about the situation at 199 Grove Way, Griffin said he agreed. He’s lived in Roswell for over 25 years.

“I have always had a passion for the elderly, those in need, young people, but really just making sure people get what they deserve,” Griffin said. “I was with AT&T for about 43 years, and I had a variety of positions during that time, but I’ve been retired for about three years now, so I thought, this seems like a good thing to do for our community.”

The next Roswell Housing Authority meeting is Oct. 11 at noon.