Cities receive federal aid for road safety initiatives

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Cities across Metro Atlanta are working toward safer streets and roads with help from a $5 billion federal initiative aimed at zero roadway deaths.

In 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established the Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program which will appropriate $5 billion in funds to different cities over a five-year span. The program has two grant categories: planning and demonstration grants, which fund the development of a safety action plan, and implementation grants which fund safety projects identified in the action plans.

On June 21, Roswell announced the city received a $200,000 federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant to create a comprehensive street safety plan.

Under the planning and demonstration grant, Roswell Department of Transportation staff will conduct a nine-month study and create a “safety action plan” which will allow the city to apply for additional federal funds to complete certain projects.

“The first step is to look at where safety improvements can be made throughout the city,” Roswell Transportation Director Jeff Littlefield said. “Once that is done, we can go after federal funding for other projects.”

In Roswell, the plan will include traffic calming measures, sidewalk improvements and amenities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The city’s grant department is also looking for other grants that are only available to cities with the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant.

The North Fulton Community Improvement District has partnered with the city to provide a local match of $50,000 at no cost to the city.

Other cities have set funds aside to study and create road safety action plans, which will make them eligible to apply for Safe Streets and Roads for All implementation grants that will fund safety improvements from the plan.

In April, the Dunwoody City Council approved a $166,864 contract to develop a road safety action plan for the city designed to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers. The plan analyzes crash data and gathers public input to create new safety strategies for streets in the city.

The contract is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, as part of $1.2 million in funding the council set aside for street safety improvements over the next three years.

The rest of the street safety funds will finance additional safe street construction projects and the city’s new Safe Streets Program Manager Jonathan Digioia, who will work to enact the Road Safety Action Plan.

The Alpharetta City Council also set aside money to implement a local road safety action plan. The council approved a $199,778 contract with Alta Planning and Design in February. The plan is set for completion this summer.

Once the plan is implemented, the city will be eligible for the Safe Streets and Roads for All implementation grant program.

Other Metro Atlanta cities didn’t receive funds from the federal initiative, like Johns Creek and Milton.

The Milton Public Works Department said the city applied for but did not receive Safe Streets and Roads for All funding in 2022. Milton requested a construction grant, which only one government in Georgia received.

Communications Director Greg Botelho said Milton plans to receive grant funds in 2023, though. The Milton City Council approved the city’s 2023 grant request application for supplementary planning and demonstration projects at a June 19 meeting.

“We have since reformulated our grant request for the coming year and hope for a different result,” Botelho said.

A spokesperson from Sandy Springs did not state whether or not the city applied for and received a grant in 2023 but pointed toward the $360,000 the city received in 2022 from Safe Streets and Roads for All to develop a road safety action plan.