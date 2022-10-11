‘They refuse to budge’; Cities, county at impasse over sales tax distribution

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Negotiations over distribution of the countywide local option sales tax appear to have reached an impasse.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts indicated that the county isn’t prepared to budge on its drive for a greater share of the pie following a second round of negotiations with cities Oct. 7 in Atlanta.

Representatives for the 15 cities met with county officials at the Georgia Municipal Association offices for the second time to haggle over how an estimated $3 billion in sales tax revenue will be distributed over the next 10 years.

Every decade, the county and its cities renegotiate how money collected from LOST is distributed. Over the past 10 years, the pot has generally been apportioned based on each city’s population, while the county has kept about 5 percent for administrative fees.

And even though the two parties were once again unable to reach an agreement to negotiate in an open forum, Fulton County officials shared a public opening statement with the city negotiating team for the first time since talks began earlier this year.

County speaks publicly

Speaking to the gathered officials on Friday, Pitts said the county provides services to 1.2 million residents and nearly as many visitors each day. No matter where they are from, Pitts said Fulton County has to provide services they depend on.

“The formation of cities had zero impact, no impact, on countywide services, those services continue,” Pitts said.

He said the county is responsible for providing health services, senior services, animal services, elections, libraries and many other services, which all have rising costs.

Fulton County is also facing crises in the world of public health and public safety with the closing of two metro-Atlanta hospitals and overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail, he said.

“We believe that the work of the cities is clearly important,” he said. “But we know, without a doubt that the services Fulton County provides are important. In fact, in most cases they are a matter of life and death for many people.”

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul reacted saying the cities want to reach an agreement with Fulton County, but they still object to multiple points the county maintains.

Paul pointed to the $70 million in American Rescue Plan Funding that Fulton County used to help it’s court system and a $130 investment made by the state government to help the Grady Hospital System in Fulton County.

“Yet the county really hasn’t acknowledged any of that in our conversations,” he said.

Paul also pointed out Fulton County has a $234 million fund balance at it’s disposal and recently cut it’s millage rate.

“If money were that important, if you were really that short of cash, why are you cutting your millage rate and then putting the mayors in a position where we have to raise it?” he asked. “The mayors are united in believing the public needs to be able to see and hear what’s going on in these discussions, it’s their revenue, not ours.”

Where negotiations stand

Following statements from Pitts and District 2 County Commissioner Bob Ellis, the two parties took up negotiations.

So far there have been multiple offers and counteroffers between the two sides, including the county’s initial offer which would have taken their share of proceeds from 4.97 percent to 35 percent.

“Fulton County has made no less than four offers since then, including offers that allow the cities to maintain current funding and would also increase the county’s funding over time,” Pitts said. “At the end of the day, it’s not really about more for the cities and less for us or more for us and less for the cities, it’s about doing the right thing to meet the needs of the people we’re all here to serve.”

However, city negotiators have rejected the offers, holding to counteroffers that would incrementally increase county shares to about 8 percent over the 10-year life of the tax.

On Friday, city officials were presented with a similar offer to a proposal made at the Sept. 23 mediation session, which essentially would raise the county’s share of LOST distributions from the current 4.97 percent to 7 percent and then up to 15 percent over 10 years. The offer was not countered at Friday’s session.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the city negotiating teams were once again disappointed at the offer, which mayors say will have large detrimental impacts on city budgets.

Gilvin said even with the new numbers offered by Fulton County, Alpharetta would face a $3 million loss, a condition he finds unacceptable.

“They refuse to budge, and they are not negotiating in good faith,” he said.

Gilvin said they have not scheduled any additional mediation sessions and initially planned to advance the issue to a formal arbitration process if mediation fails.

Neither process would be binding, Gilvin said, but so far, county officials have expressed no interest in participating in arbitration with the cities.