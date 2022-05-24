Chuck Martin retains Republican nomination for State House District 49

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In the race for Georgia State House District 49, longtime incumbent Chuck Martin beat challenger Michael Gordon to become the Republican nominee for the seat, according to results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
As of about 10:15 p.m., results show Martin received more than 82% of the vote, while Gordon received less than 18%.
Martin was first elected to the seat in 2002 after serving as the mayor of Alpharetta. His 2022 campaign focuses on lowering taxes, improving healthcare access and implementing community policing initiatives.
Martin will go on to face Democrat Peggy Gillen in the Nov. 8 general election. Gillen did not have a challenger in the primary.