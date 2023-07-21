Chattahoochee River reopens after E. Coli outbreak

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — National Park Service officials have reopened all 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, following an E. Coli bacteria outbreak which closed major river sections ahead of the July 4th holiday.

E. Coli bacteria levels, over 300 times greater than safe recreation levels, were detected in the river in late June and tracked to Fulton County’s Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility which treats wastewater for North Fulton communities.

Bacteria levels have since returned to normal levels, officials said.

“The bacterial levels are now below the criteria recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, though conditions remain subject to change,” Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Superintendent Ann Honious said.

During an investigation at the water treatment facility, Fulton County officials found no physical leak in their system but said the sewage spill was caused by an issue in the biological processes used to treat wastewater.

Other representatives with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said some of the 12 sand filters at the Big Creek facility, responsible for filtering nutrients and fine particles from water have failed, causing bacteria and other impurities enter the river.

Officials initially closed the river from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry and Whitewater Creek. The closure later expanded to include all river sections downstream from the nature center.

Since the outbreak was detected, Atlanta nonprofit Chattahoochee Riverkeeper conducted daily water quality sampling and U.S. Public Health Service officials approved reopening of all river sections

State and local officials will continue to monitor water quality at Medlock Bridge, Powers Island and Paces Mill through the BacteriALERT partnership.