Charities join forces to create help center in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Community Assistance Center, LaAmistad and Los Niños Primero are holding a joint ribbon-cutting and open house on Wednesday, April 27, to offer a first look at their new multi-use project.
The project, which came about after several discussions with the developer and the City of Sandy Springs, consists of retail space, storage rental and a park for local residents. The three organizations have a history of collaboration and expect to better serve residents through a sharing of space and cross-organizational referrals.
Community Assistance Center, the primary human services organization and first responder for anyone in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody facing financial hardships, works to prevent homelessness and alleviate hunger by providing basic needs assistance. It provides food, clothing and rent while working with clients to reach self-sufficiency.
The center also offers support services for youth, such as summer lunches, school supplies and holiday gifts, as well as adult education classes and employment assistance through its career center. The Sandy Springs Branch is intended to improve access for residents who live nearby. Its hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LaAmistad, a community-supported non-profit organization that works to empower Latino students and families to achieve their ultimate potential, provides comprehensive programming that incorporates afterschool tutoring, parent workshops, English language courses and educational summer enhancement programs. The LaAmistad Community Center will be the first location dedicated to adult education through English as a Second Language classes and parenting workshops.
Los Niños Primero, established in 2001 in Sandy Springs, is the only Latina-led, Atlanta non-profit that provides educational, leadership, civic engagement, sports, arts and cultural enrichment programs to Latino children, youth and families. Youth and adult leadership programs are offered year-round as well as Latino family college-preparatory workshops.
The ribbon-cutting is slated for 8:30 a.m., with the open house to follow until 1 p.m. Community Assistance Center, LaAmistad and Los Ninos Primeros are at 120 Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs.
For more information, visit ourcac.org, laamistadinc.org or losninosprimerousa.org.
— Chamian Cruz