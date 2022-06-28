Charges dropped for Alpharetta man bitten by police K9

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — All charges have been dropped against Travis Moya, who was bitten by an Alpharetta K-9 outside his home last summer.

Melissa Roth, senior assistant district attorney for Fulton County, filed an order for nolle prosequi on June 2, saying the State of Georgia believed a jury would find “insufficient evidence” to support a finding of guilt.

Moya was indicted on April 14 for three counts of felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and one count of misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement.

According to the initial incident report, Moya’s wife called 911 on July 25, 2021, requesting an ambulance, because she wasn’t sure if her husband had taken something. Rather than responding to a “mental health call,” about five Alpharetta police officers were dispatched to a “domestic disturbance.”

When officers arrived at the home, the situation escalated, and Moya was allegedly brought to the ground, subdued and handcuffed. Family members say K-9 Ares then bit Moya, but from the start, they insisted Moya was not resisting.

The report states the police dog eventually let go of Moya’s upper left arm, leaving “large amounts of blood and fatty tissue coming out of the wound.” Moya also allegedly suffered a concussion from the incident.

But, after the Alpharetta Police Department conducted a review of the interaction, including all the audio and video recordings and officer statements, it determined there was no violation of departmental policy or federal or state law.

In a statement emailed to the Herald Aug. 9, 2021, Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said he stood by his officers’ decisions and that they had followed the necessary use of force standards by peace officers.

The June 2 order filed by Roth states Alpharetta police officers M. Esposito, J. Frudden and C. Benfield have been informed about the nolle prosequi.

Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard told Appen Media in an email June 28 Benfield remains an Alpharetta police officer, but that Esposito and Frudden “voluntarily separated from employment with the city.” Drinkard declined to provide any further comment.

A lawsuit against the department is still pending.

Neither Moya nor his attorneys responded to a request for comment by press deadline June 28.