Ceiling collapses at Grove Way apartments

ROSWELL, Ga. — Community members are making a last-ditch effort to help nine elderly and disabled residents move out of their dilapidated apartments at 199 Grove Way in Roswell.

Twenty-four have already moved out. But, with the deadline to relocate approaching, conditions on the property have only worsened. Neighbors say that sometime between Aug. 1-2 the ceiling of one of the units finally fell.

The property is owned by the Housing Authority of Roswell but managed by the Gainesville Housing Authority through a mutual agreement. Tenants earn below 80 percent of the area median income.

In March, the agencies notified residents the City of Roswell had deemed the building structurally unsound. Over the past couple of months, relocation challenges have mounted for residents, including a lack of affordable housing in North Fulton County and landlords unwilling to accept their government-subsidized Section 8 vouchers.

The tenant whose ceiling collapsed, Doug Ware, could not be reached for comment. However, one of his former neighbors who goes by Zee and was able to see the damage firsthand said Ware was in the process of moving to the Grayson Ridge 55+ Apartments in Lawrenceville when he came back to finish packing and discovered the carnage.

“The saddest part is that he was going to sleep in that apartment Monday night, but at the last minute changed his mind,” Zee said. “Had he stayed overnight, he would be deceased. You have to see these pictures to believe it. This is the first of the building units collapsing, and they still have … residents living in the apartment complex.”

While the ceiling in the living room is down, Zee said the ceiling in the kitchen has also started to crack. Like Ware, Zee recently moved to the Grayson apartments. Before that, she lived at 199 Grove Way for nine years. During that time, her apartment flooded three times – in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

After the flood in 2021, Zee said the Housing Authority of Roswell hired a moving company that caused approximately $6,000 worth of damage to her property and then refused to reimburse her. Zee said they have a court hearing in September.

Residents kept in the dark

Zee said she’s “devastated” city officials and the Housing Authority of Roswell found out about the property’s structural issues in 2017, but “kept it a secret from the residents.” She said she feels like they put their lives in jeopardy by trying to hide the situation from them.

“Right now, you have people there who have mental health challenges, and they’re just wandering around the complex and they don’t even know they need to move,” Zee said. “No one is really reaching out to them or trying to get any resources or mental health counselors or somebody to come out and try to get them out of there. That place is collapsing.”

Zee said she’s so stressed since learning she would have to relocate she has lost 10 pounds. Although she’s one of the residents who found housing, she said she feels stranded in Lawrenceville without reliable transportation to get to her doctor’s appointments in Roswell.

“I wish we could get an attorney, because of all that we’ve been through,” Zee said. “… Then the fact that they charged us rent to live in a condemned building from January all the way through June. I want my money back.”

Two other residents, Michael Dowda and Wanda Wilbanks, said that since their neighbor’s ceiling collapsed, they have not heard from the Housing Authority of Roswell about any efforts to expedite their relocation. At this point, Wilbanks said, she’s just waiting for her ceiling to fall too because it’s also cracked.

Dowda said the staff at the Leumas Group, which were hired by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide administrative support, have quit. He said he’s called the Office of the Mayor for help but has not received a response. Dowda pleaded with Mayor Kurt Wilson and the City Council at a July meeting, but he has heard nothing back.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen here,” Dowda said.

Nonprofit ready to help

Gail Bohannon, president of the Groveway Community Group, said they are ready to help however they can, whether that’s with moving efforts or bringing in an independent legal expert residents can trust to explain the situation to them.

The nonprofit has been a voice in the community since 1943. Former Mayor Jere Wood declared it the oldest nonprofit organization in Roswell. Its mission is to advocate on the behalf of community members to ensure their appropriate representation and to advance resident involvement in community matters that directly affect them.

Bohannon, who was born in the house where she still lives, said she’s been involved with the nonprofit since she was a teenager and has seen the community change over the years, but has always had a heart for those in need.

“The community doesn’t look like it used to, because most of the houses are gone,” Bohannon said. “They’ve been replaced with the $300,000 and $400,000 homes and apartments that are being built all around us. So, it’s pushing the community per se out that really needs assistance.”

The Groveway Community is part of a redevelopment plan that began in 2007 to revitalize the area. By 2009, the City of Roswell had been awarded two grants from the Atlanta Regional Commission to hold a charrette with citizens, community meetings and Groveway Stakeholder committee meetings.

The Veranda at Groveway to the right of 199 Grove Way was a result of that collaboration. In 2018, the city celebrated with a ribbon cutting for the 101-unit facility, which at the time was its first low-income active senior living community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 62 and older.

Construction of the building began in August 2016 and was managed by Schmit & Associates. Residents began moving to the community in October 2017.

City grants supported the development by committing $100,000 in HOME Investment Partnership funds and $177,587 in Community Development Block Grant funds to the Housing Authority of Roswell. In total, Roswell contributed approximately $966,641 to the project, making it possible for waterline, sidewalk, roadway and other infrastructure improvements.

But, Bohannon said, the project has not lived up to expectations.

Inquiries referred to HUD

While the city had agreed to set aside at least eight apartments for the Housing Authority of Roswell, now there aren’t enough apartments available to house residents from 199 Grove Way.

Additionally, Bohannon said all the local nonprofits met with Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, and Karen Parrish, chairwoman of the Housing Authority of Roswell, in early 2020 to try to figure how much to budget to help the residents.

Instead, Bohannon said they were turned away and told that HUD would take care of everything. If the agencies knew about the issues in 2017, Bohannon said she doesn’t understand why more wasn’t done to redevelop some of the empty buildings around the city like those on the Leita Thompson Park property.

The apartments were built in the 1970s as affordable housing for single and retired women. They are rented to residents who are age 60 and over, and some of the original tenants continue to reside there, according to the city.

In December, Roswell Recreation and Parks Director Jeffrey Leatherman said six of the apartments are vacant and in need of repair as well as other buildings on the property. He asked that the city consider repairing them to meet the growing demand for arts programs.

Bohannon said Groveway Community Group is going to keep pushing.

“Believe it or not, when you’re moving a senior, it really does something to the mental state of a person,” Bohannon said. “Some of them don’t read and write well so they really don't understand, and they are afraid.”

Sheafen Walker, a general contractor and owner of Pac Master LLC in Atlanta, said he has trucks and workers willing to help the residents move. He said he has a soft heart for the elderly, because they remind him of his grandmother who is 87 years old and has dementia.

“I am eager and willing to help,” Walker said.

If any of the residents at 199 Grove Way need help moving, Walker said they should call him at 678-663-0120 or email sheafen.walker@gmail.com. Groveway Community Group can be reached at 770-641-3706.