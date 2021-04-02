ROSWELL, Ga. — With more than 90 million Americans vaccinated, Georgia is expanding efforts to provide access to those seeking inoculations.

Speaking to business leaders March 30, Dr. Amanda Cohn, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, urged employers to adopt policies to help with the rollout. She encouraged businesses to establish policies in the workplace in order to take paid leave to seek a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the Greater North Fulton County Chamber of Commerce Wellstar Chamber Luncheon Series, Cohn said an estimated 3.7 million doses of vaccinations have been administered in Georgia. That’s about 83 percent of the doses delivered, and there has been a significant increase in vaccinations the past couple of weeks, she said.

“Georgia is definitely not at the top, in terms of the jurisdictions that have administered [to] the most population,” Cohn said.

Still, she added, state and county health departments have made great strides in accommodating demand.

Three vaccines that have received Emergency Use Authorizations under the FDA —Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. Pfizer/BioNTech is a two-dose vaccination with 21 days between doses. Moderna is also a two-dose vaccination, but with 28 days in between doses. Johnson & Johnson/Janssen is one dose.

Cohn used the opportunity to address one concern she’s heard about the vaccines affecting fertility among women. She said those rumors are false, because the vaccines do not penetrate the nucleus of the cells.

“Very, very little of this vaccine can get into your bloodstream,” Cohn said. “[The CDC] has done studies to show that the vaccine is eliminated within 48 hours from your body.”

Cohn said all vaccines have been proven effective at preventing sickness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. But it is “unknown how long protection from vaccines might last.”

The CDC has developed a smart phone-based monitoring program, called V-safe, for those who have already been vaccinated. The program uses texts and web surveys to check in with those who get vaccinated.

Those who utilize V-safe can report side effects, if any, as well as additional health problems or concerns after the COVID-19 vaccination. The information allows the CDC to track any trends in potential side effects and the health impact of the vaccine.