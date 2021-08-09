CDC enacts new eviction moratorium

NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — While the courts wrestle with challenges to a new eviction moratorium issued Aug. 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Metro Atlanta counties are scrambling to distribute federal relief money to tenants and landlords.
The CDC’s order, more narrowly focused than an earlier version that expired July 31, places a moratorium on evictions in areas of substantial and high transmission for COVID-19. About 67% of counties nationwide now show high or substantial transmission rates. Fulton, DeKalb and Forsyth counties have high transmission rates.
The new moratorium expires Oct. 3 and was immediately challenged in court filings by lawyers for a group of landlords and real estate companies. As the case plays out, local governments are trying to find ways to stop a flood of eviction orders that could leave tens of thousands of Metro-Atlantans homeless.
The goal of the moratorium is to decrease movement in order to limit virus spread and transmission. It gives tenants and landlords more time to receive rent relief and increase vaccination rates.
DeKalb County enacted its own eviction moratorium on July 30 before the CDC’s previous moratorium expired.
The emergency judicial order, signed by Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson, said a large number of citizens were facing “imminent dispossession of their residences” with DeKalb tenants owing an estimated $50 million in rent to landlords.
In February, DeKalb County launched its Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program to provide financial assistance to renters facing evictions and their landlords facing revenue losses.
After a cyberattack damaged the county’s ability to access pending applications, emails and submitted documents, the TLAC application process was reopened on a more secure platform June 21.
As of July 29, the county said, TLAC has distributed $3.45 million of the $31 million that was allocated for rental and utility assistance to 763 DeKalb households.
In Fulton County, commissioners updated cities on rental relief aid distribution at a meeting Aug. 2. The relief program began as federal dollars started arriving in spring 2020. Fulton County has adjudicated and paid 100% of all eligible applications that were received.
“I could not be more proud of the progress we have made as a county and as cities of Fulton on our emergency rental assistance program,” Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said.
Fulton County has expended $9.84 million of its available $16 million in rental relief assistance. It set an additional $1.1 million for distribution last week.
The dispersals represent assistance to 1,852 residents outside the City of Atlanta, Roach said.
