Case of Milton athletes charged with murder moves forward

ATLANTA — Two former Milton High School athletes accused of murdering an Alpharetta man in October appeared via Zoom for a case management hearing in Fulton County Superior Court on April 27.
Cameron Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, both of Roswell, face three counts of felony murder, murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Both were denied bond in March.
Adam Abbate, with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, told Judge Shukura Ingram he is still awaiting the medical examiner’s autopsy report and on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for the crime lab report for firearms, but he expects to receive both in the next 60 days.
“I believe most of the discovery has been served…,” Abbate said. “We’re still waiting to receive the final report from the medical examiner’s office, but I know the photographs have been turned over. The report is just taking longer than usual.”
Arrest warrants obtained by the Herald state Walker and Murray attempted to rob and ultimately shot 24-year-old Connor Mediate, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the night of Oct. 14 at the Collingwood Apartments in Alpharetta.
The warrants state Alpharetta police used a collection of Snapchat messages, cellphone records, surveillance images and witness statements during an “intense month-long investigation” to build their case. The North Fulton SWAT team arrested the pair after one of their high school basketball games in mid-November.
Walker and Murray are scheduled for another case management hearing on July 25 at 9 a.m.