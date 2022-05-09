Candidate Q&A: Fulton County Board of Education, District 7

In the May 24 election, voters in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Roswell will choose between Michelle Morancie, Phil Chen, Linda Arnold for the District 7 school board seat. The incumbent, Julia Bernath, is not seeking re-election.

Note: Linda Arnold did not submit responses to Appen Media’s questionnaire.

Profile: Tell readers a little about yourself.

Morancie: I am a licensed psychologist who worked in public schools for over 30 years.

Before retiring, I worked with Fulton County Schools. I earned my BA degree from Wesleyan University and my MA and PhD from New York University. I have three adult sons who attended public schools in NYC.

Chen: I am a small business owner, engaged parent and member of the community. I’ve worked with FCS to build a STEM K-8 charter school in Roswell. I have children in our school system. I am standing up for Common Sense and will work to have great schools in every neighborhood.

Question 1: What do you see as the greatest challenge to public school education? And what would be your plan(s) to address that issue?

Morancie: Micromanagement, too much parent control in some geographical areas, not enough parent engagement in others, lack of administrative support for management of behavior problems, and salaries that are not commensurate with the amount of time put into their jobs, have led to teachers and clinicians leaving the school district or their careers in education.

In order to build staff morale and slow the exodus of teachers and clinical staff, I would like to create an atmosphere of collaboration with administrators where their needs are heard and addressed.

Chen: Fundamentals and foundation for our students have been eroded.

Coming out of the pandemic, students have lost a lot of the basic foundational skills. We need to get students off devices, especially in the K-6 grade levels. We need to rebuild their foundational skills of reading, writing, arithmetic as well as social interaction. Parents need to learn to be parents again to help with discipline issues in the classroom so that teachers can be teachers. If we work together as a community, we can rebuild the foundational skills for our students.

Question 2: Fulton County taxpayers contribute nearly 60 cents of every dollar spent by the Fulton County School System. That number is expected to increase in the next five years, despite declining enrollment systemwide. Do you believe the Fulton County School System has been a good financial steward of its revenue, and what, if any, actions would you take as a board member to improve financial efficiency?

Morancie: The fact that enrollment has dropped, suggests that parents are not confident in the quality of education in FCS. This is a reflection of how the system has managed the finances to make all of the schools attractive to families. As a board member, I would investigate how the district distributes its funds to equalize the quality of education throughout the district.

Chen: As a small business owner, the value of every dollar spent can mean the difference between success and failure. FCS has done an overall good job. A decrease in the enrollment is a sign that the product and environment is not what the consumer, in this case, parents want. The product itself is a major factor as parents choose alternatives like home school and private school. STEM and STEAM based charter schools are having an uptick in enrollment as well. From talking to constituents and local city councils, developing K-8 STEM/STEAM home zoned schools that feed into schools like Innovation Academy and Global Impact Magnet high schools as well enriching our existing middle and high schools with some elements of those magnet schools would be very attractive to keeping and increasing enrollment.

Question 3: Politics are increasingly entering the classroom through legislation and external conversations. Do you believe there is a place for political debate on social issues in the classroom? Why or why not?

Morancie: Education laws that were recently passed restrict the opportunity for children to expand their thinking. School should promote the development of the natural course of critical thinking and creative expression. With the support of teachers, school should be a place for age-appropriate exploration of ideas.

Chen: Classrooms are not an appropriate place for politics or activism. Children attend school to learn the fundamentals and foundations in which to build a successful academic career. They have a lifetime in which to learn politics outside the classroom. These times are especially important as we emerge from the pandemic and transition away from full virtual learning.