Candidate Q&A: Forsyth County Board of Education, District 1

In the May 24 primary, voters will choose between incumbent Wes McCall and challenger Dennis Scheidt as the Republican nominee for the Forsyth County Board of Education’s District 1 seat. The winner will go on to face Janna Kregoski, the lone Democrat running for the seat.
Note: Wes McCall did not submit a response to Appen Media’s questionnaire.
Profile: Tell readers a little about yourself.
Scheidt: I am a long-term resident of Forsyth County with a passion for students. I have an MBA in finance as well as a master’s degree in healthcare administration. My background includes teaching as well as being CEO of a major hospital. I have 11 children and 27 grandchildren.
Question 1: What do you see as the district’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
Scheidt: I believe the greatest immediate challenge is to restore trust among parents and staff in the School Board.
Parents feel that they bring concerns to the board and are not responded to. Their frustration level has risen to the point that board meetings have become adversarial and hostile, rather than peaceful gatherings where concerns can be voiced and addressed. I will make it a part of my position to communicate with parents and staff about their concerns. In addition, I would hold quarterly meetings that are published and open to all where information can be freely shared, and unaddressed questions can be answered.
Question 2: Which policy or project facing the board do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
Scheidt: Currently, the sexual content of books in the library has been the greatest concern of many parents. I will develop and propose a policy to review books quicker than the current policy and remove books that are inappropriate. In addition, a policy needs to be developed with parental input to keep inappropriate books out of our school libraries.
Question 3: How would you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of?
Scheidt: A board decision should be administered by the superintendent just as a CEO must implement Board Policy. The Board should not always be a unanimous decision. Individual members can disagree but the majority vote sets policy. Each vote is recorded in the minutes, and the reasons for dissenting votes can be shared with the public at the pleasure of the dissenting voter. The ultimate decision is made by a majority of the votes.