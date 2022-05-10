Candidate Q&A: Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 1

In the May 24 election, voters will choose between Kerry Hill and Tim Huffine for the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 1 seat. The incumbent, Molly Cooper, is not running for re-election.
Profile: Tell readers a little about yourself.
Hill: My husband Ron and I have lived in Forsyth County since 2007. We have three children, all of whom are graduates of Sawnee Elementary, Otwell Middle and Forsyth Central High School.
Huffine: I grew up a Lake Lanier kid in Sandy Springs and Roswell when 400 was a dirt road. I attended Mercer University Macon, where I was prelaw then graduated with a business degree with concentrations in accounting and finance. I started my career as a forensic accountant with Citicorp, finished as an engineering consultant. The bulk of my life was raising a family in Alpharetta and living at Young Deer over the last 7 years.
Question 1: What do you see as the county’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
Hill: The greatest challenge we have as a county in both the near and long term is a great one to have: Directing the substantial growth we are experiencing in ways that serve the common good. As the District 1 representative on the Forsyth County Planning Commission for the last four years, I’ve seen this growth first-hand.
To achieve this goal, we first need a plan. We are currently undergoing the five year update of our Comprehensive Plan, and this is the perfect time for all interested parties to have their voices heard, from those who’ve lived here all their lives as well as those who are newly settled here; from Ccounty and state agencies; from the developer community; and from interested parties outside the county, such as businesses looking to expand or relocate, and like what Forsyth has to offer.
And we have a lot to offer today – a base we can build on.
Our teachers and education system are the envy of our neighboring counties. Our law enforcement under Sherriff Freeman is top-notch. Our location between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, next to Lake Lanier, with major east-west and north-south transportation arteries, gives us an excellent foundation.
After we settle on a plan, we should stick to it. We should not just drop the plan in a drawer someplace and make ad hoc decisions as they pop up as if the plan didn’t exist.
Huffine: INFRASTRUCTURE! And I have the most detailed plan of the candidates because they have led political lives, not consultants within the transportation industry.
There are at least 3-10 phases of Infrastructure planning. To begin with, the traffic engineering and transportation planning should be highest priority. Cities grow exponentially in 3 years, not a 5-year master plan which is currently done. Cities like Colorado Springs or Arlington, Texas do this. In transportation infrastructure, you need to plan on federal and state DOT money years in advance. However, there's money for road expansion right here, namely millions of SPLOST funds that’s spent on pocket parks that won’t be used near term and spending 10-30 million on green space. Holding land, competes with housing developers. This, I might add, competes with property tax relief also. There also needs to be more vigilance in fuel tax collection by fleets operating in our county. They are the ones overloaded with wet garbage sluice that is tearing up our roads! They want to take more of Atlanta’s garbage here, so consequently, they tear up our roads. There are also more comprehensive solutions.
Question 2: Which policy or project facing the Board do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
Hill: In my view, the most pressing problem we have in Forsyth County is our unbalanced tax structure. We have seen huge growth in residential construction in our county, much of it of high quality. Unfortunately, we are at this point primarily a bedroom community for families who work in other counties. If we continue down this road, we will end up with ever-increasing residential real estate taxes, driving away many middle-income families. We need to encourage development of a strong, quality commercial sector within our own county, providing a strong and stable tax base and relieving the burden on homeowners in the county.
Huffine: Everybody’s taxes have doubled over the last 10 years without the county changing the millage rate. They took advantage of the county residents and not even Fulton County did tha ! To achieve this, it’s my job as board member to ask for an independent citizens and county employee oversight board. The county employees should be rewarded for cost savings too. This would accompany a complete forensic audit of the county’s expenses. Tax relief, vigilant tax collection with detailed financial statements should be all our goal! My No. 1 above answer also includes infrastructure.
Question 3: More people and businesses move into Forsyth County every day. What would be your strategy in managing so much growth?
Hill: As president of an HOA and Planning Commission member, I’m well aware that political decision-making is a team sport. Nobody is a dictator in a democracy – at least not for long.
We have to involve all interested parties in the conversation. I’ve worked with fellow HOA and Commission members, with Georgia Department of Transportation staff, with real estate developers, and with homeowners who will be affected by proposed developments. Almost to a person, I’ve found the collaborations to have been healthy and helpful. This is the way I will continue to operate if elected Commissioner for District 1 in Forsyth County.
Huffine: Are we that discontent with our current growth rates? I would not tax existing or new businesses my opponent mentions. In my debate, I advocated developing a 3-year major plan other cities our size have that meet growth challenges, not a 5-year plan as presently done. I mentioned 3 divisions of addressing growth: economic, transportation and commercial/residential. These existing divisions would report to the board. Anything affecting the residents, we would hold hearings with that department and set notification dates for those hearings. Finally I would involve our corporate partners to the extent of what their needs are.