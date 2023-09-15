Bridget Thorne hosts elections talk at Fulton County town hall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — North Fulton residents raised pointed questions about elections Sept. 14 at a town hall sponsored by Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne.

Thorne, who represents Johns Creek, parts of Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs, hosted the meeting at the Alpharetta Branch Library and invited the county’s new Board of Registration and Elections Chair Patrise Perkins-Hooker and the new Republican board member Michael Heekin to answer questions from the crowd of about 50.

The Fulton County Commission had substituted Chairman Robb Pitts’ original nominee Lee Morris, a Republican who had served on the County Commission, for Perkins-Hooker, a Democrat and former Fulton County attorney. After Pitts received backlash in the strongly Democratic county, Morris backed out from his nomination to avoid divisiveness.

Heekin was appointed from a pool of two Republican nominees to the BRE, a five-member board consisting of a chair, two Republicans and two Democrats.

The County Commission rejected Republican Jason Frazier, in a 3-2 vote in June. Frazier, who attended the town hall, is known for challenging the eligibility of thousands of voters. The BRE still has a Republican vacancy.

Frazier sat beside his wife Lucia Frazier and Matt Rowenczak. All are Roswell residents.

All three had frequented Milton Election Feasibility Committee meetings, commenting to the six-member group tasked with studying whether Milton could divorce itself from Fulton County to run its own municipal elections. Milton is one of two Fulton County cities conducting their own election this year.

More Coverage Appen Media has been covering the push for North Fulton cities to run their own elections since breaking the story in August 2021. Find all the reporting at appenmedia.com/municipal_elections.

In their comments to the Milton committee, the three criticized Fulton County’s election management and pushed toward the city hand-counting paper ballots.

Questions about Fulton County adopting hand-counting paper ballots were posed to Perkins-Hooker, citing concerns about a technical error that occurred in the DeKalb County Commission race last year.

“We don't use it because it's too unwieldy with regard to the number of votes and ballots that are cast,” she said. “We're not going to change that policy just because a few people, a few people, are interested in having hand-counted ballots.”

Perkins-Hooker said a change to hand-counting paper ballots would have to go through the state Legislature or through the county government. She said Fulton County uses ballot machines according to state policies and regulations.

Some audience members also requested flexible, part-time schedules for poll workers on a more permanent basis. This is the first year Fulton County is assigning poll workers part-time shifts, and Perkins-Hooker said the decision is an experiment.

“We will make a decision based upon the actual experiences, but it's not just because other counties do it,” Perkins-Hooker said. “We don't do that. We do it the Fulton way, and we do it such that Fulton voters get a chance to have an experience that's better than most counties.”

Rowenczak shouted that Perkins-Hooker’s response was a “cop out.”

Perkins-Hooker also answered questions about ensuring diversity among party affiliations of those who work the polls. But she said there’s not a line item on an application that asks whether the applicant is a Democrat or Republican because the selection process is nonpartisan.

County Commissioner Thorne introduced the “hot topic” of voter registration to Perkins-Hooker. Media reported recently the Secretary of State had purged nearly 190,000 names from Georgia’s voter rolls. Earlier that day, Perkins-Hooker said the BRE reported that 20,000 of those were in Fulton County.

The process of cleaning voter rolls takes a long time, she said.

“It will continue to take a long time because we have numerous registrants who are constantly applying to Fulton County, as well as numerous people who are transferring out of Fulton County,” Perkins-Hooker said.