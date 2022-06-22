 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Barrett unseats incumbent Gilligan in State House 24 runoff

Elections

See more election coverage here

METRO ATLANTA — Carter Barrett has earned the Republican nomination for Georgia State House District 24 in the June 21 primary runoff, unseating incumbent Sheri Smallwood Gilligan.

As of 10:15 p.m., Barrett has received about 58.5% of the vote, compared to Gilligan’s 41.5%.

Carter Barrett headshot

BARRETT

Barrett will go on to face Democratic challenger Sydney Walker in the Nov. 8 general election.

Barrett has focused his campaign on supporting local education, opposing critical race theory and limiting government control. He trailed Gilligan by around 600 votes in the May 24 primary, and Gilligan fell just 26 votes short of winning the race outright without a runoff.

Reach Jake Drukman at 770-847-8334. Follow him on Twitter @DrukmanJake.