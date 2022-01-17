Ballots, books and bullets expected to crowd Gold Dome session

ATLANTA — The 2022 Legislative Session began under the Gold Dome Jan. 9, and the stage has already been set for election year theatrics and proposals meant to curb some of the statewide Democratic Party gains two years ago.
The tome of expected legislation includes changes to state election law following the S.B. 202 overhaul last year, changes to state obscenity laws meant to address certain material in public schools and loosening firearm conceal carry requirements. These highlight a prong of bills meant to stir conservative voters in the months leading to primary elections in May.
The General Assembly is also required to ratify a state budget, which may include a pay increase for teachers. It remains to be seen how the omicron variant will affect proceedings this term.
While the political climate in the Peach State has remained at a persistent boil, this session will provide ample stock to that pot.
State Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell) is working on several pieces of legislation including the Protection of Georgia Business and Workers Act, Giving the Gift of Life Act and the Inform Consumers Act.
“I will continue my work on keeping our families and businesses safe, assure strong conservative policies, support our veterans and first responders, lower the income tax (and) support education and businesses,” Albers said.
Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, whose District 27 covers most of Forsyth County, is focused on three issues.
“My priorities this session are sticking to and decreasing the budget of government, eliminating vaccine mandates and writing legislation that practically addresses Critical Race Theory and its application to our children,” Dolezal said.
Rep. Angelika Kausche (D-Johns Creek), who is retiring at the end of this session, said the challenge will be whether the politically charged culture wars will dominate or whether focus will be on the issues affecting all Georgians.
“Improving access to healthcare and education should be on the top of the list — not banning books or further restricting reproductive rights,” Kausche said. “I will work on pushing for better funding of mental health and substance abuse disorder services in our state.”
Democratic Rep. Shea Roberts (D-Sandy Springs) is focused on Medicaid expansion, public safety, blocking Buckhead secession efforts and addressing gun violence.
“Our priorities should be fully expanding Medicaid and fully funding our schools because at the end of the day, most hardworking Georgians just want to be healthy, have an affordable, safe place to live and safe schools for their kids,” Roberts said.
Sen. Sally Harrell (D-Atlanta) is working to eliminate a special institutional fee paid by Georgia university students, addressing school overcrowding by regulating and retiring trailers used by DeKalb County Schools, blocking efforts to remove firearm permit requirements, and expanded healthcare access.
“Georgia’s failure to expand Medicaid has shut too many Georgians out of basic, preventative healthcare,” Harrell said. “We need new state leaders that are willing to make healthcare a priority and propose real solutions that will help all of our hospitals and patients. I’m glad voters will get that chance at the ballot box this November.”
Rep. Michael Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) expects this session to include divisive and extreme legislation that goes further against abortion and are anti-LGBTQ.
“I will be speaking out against any bill that is the against the LGBTQ community, that gives people the ability to carry guns without a permit and any bill that is against a woman’s ability to make her own medical decisions and control her own body,” Wilensky said.
Another issue expected to take center stage this session is critical race theory and how race is taught in Georgia public schools.
“Regarding any bill that wants to limit education due to students feeling uncomfortable or the idea causes divisiveness — the only way our children can become mature adults is by learning the entirety of history and learning difficult subjects and difficult things that have happened in the past,” Wilensky said.
“They learn to discuss difficult issues and learn to be uncomfortable so when they become older, they know how to handle those situations and discuss them. (The lessons) are not to be ignored, they are to be learned and discussed in a controlled setting and this is what school is for.”
