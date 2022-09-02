Atlanta woman convicted in Milton’s first homicide walks free

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman sentenced to life in prison in connection to the 2007 shooting death of 40-year-old Keith Alan Brown, of Milton, was released on parole Aug. 22.

The incident was Milton’s first homicide since its incorporation in December 2006. When it occurred, then 26-year-old Michelle Morrison told police she thought she was just driving a friend to collect a debt and never even stepped inside the victim’s apartment.

Now, after spending 13 years behind bars, she is free. That’s in part thanks to the Conviction Integrity Unit at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, which was formed under District Attorney Fani Willis to review the integrity of past convictions. The unit gave the case another look and agreed that Morrison’s sentence had been unjust.

Morrison and another defendant, Jeff Dulcio, of Sandy Springs, were convicted in 2009 of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and conspiracy for the June 12, 2007, incident at the Preserve at Deerfield apartments.

They were immediately sentenced to life in prison plus five years.

A third defendant, Stephen Woods, also of Sandy Springs, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and a weapons charge. He received the lesser sentence of 15 years in prison for his plea.

Kisha “Key” Rutledge, of Alpharetta, once a most-wanted fugitive, was later convicted in 2011 of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and conspiracy. At 29 years old, the prostitution madame is said to have masterminded the crime.

Appen Media reported in 2009 that Brown was killed because he had a lot of cash on hand and made the mistake of crossing Rutledge, who ran an alleged escort service named “Atlanta’s Keys.”

According to information presented in court, Brown began making private arrangements with Rutledge’s girls directly, bypassing the madame. Brown also reportedly had the girls doing clerical work for his pressure-washing business after separating from his wife, who usually took care of the paperwork side of the business.

Lt. Travis Parker of the Milton Police Department said in 2009 that Dulcio and Woods were “gang bangers” who apparently knew Rutledge from several nightclubs in Atlanta. Rutledge ordered the hit on Brown, he said, first handing the murder weapon to Woods.

When Brown called Morrison, an adult entertainer, for a “date,” he instead was met by the two men at his apartment. Morrison and Rutledge stayed in the car.

An avid gun collector, Brown was armed, which Dulcio and Woods had not accounted for. Dulcio and Brown got into a shoot-out in Brown’s apartment, and the victim died calling 911 from his cell phone.

Woods was arrested nine days after the crime, while Dulcio was caught July 12, 2007. Morrison turned herself in Oct. 24, 2007. Morrison had been offered a plea deal prior to the trial but turned it down, not understanding the offer, her attorney, Janis Mann, told 11 Alive.

Morrison was re-sentenced in July 2021 on one charge of attempted armed robbery – the original plea offer that she had turned down – after the Conviction Integrity Unit agreed to review her case. But, because she had already spent several years behind bars, she was finally released on parole in August.