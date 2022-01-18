Atlanta area transportation improvements are team effort

METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Local governments and transit organizations are teaming up to improve infrastructure and public transportation in Metro Atlanta.
The Fulton County Commission signed an agreement Jan. 5 with half a dozen area transit agencies, the Georgia DOT and the Atlanta Regional Commission to collaborate in efforts to foster public transportation as a means of improving economic development and quality of life for residents.
It also calls for specific cooperation in the planning of GDOT’s project to construct express lanes on the northern arc of I-285 between I-20 on the east and west side of Metro Atlanta.
The “visioning, scoping, planning and conceptual engineering of the potential transit components” is estimated to cost $16.2 million.
Some of the funds for the project, the agreement states, will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Other funding will come from the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (The ATL), MARTA and Cobb and Gwinnett counties, who have all signed on to the agreement.
The collaboration also includes local elected officials on a Policy Working Group for the project, including Fulton County and the cities of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, among others. Representatives in the group would discuss specifics of the project and advise GDOT as progress continues, Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson said.
“Since we have about 5.7 miles of that route [I-285], it will be critically important that we are represented in that policy group,” Anderson said.
Fulton County Commission Vice Chair Liz Hausmann touted the significance of the agreement with MARTA.
“One of the really exciting parts of this effort is for the first time, Cobb and Gwinnett are agreeing to partner on a transit issue with MARTA,” Hausmann said. “And so hopefully that will lead to those counties joining the system and really providing some regional relief through the transit agency that is all in one effort. So, it’s a big step, a really big step.”
Right now, MARTA serves three metro counties, Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton, who each pay a sales tax to help fund the system. Cobb and Gwinnett counties operate their own transit systems.
The motion to approve the memorandum of understanding passed unanimously.
