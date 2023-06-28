Alpharetta's 2023 election

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s municipal elections are fast approaching, with the mayoral seat and three City Council posts open for new and incumbent candidates on the ballot Nov. 7.

Those who intend to run must file a notice of candidacy at the City Clerk’s Office at Alpharetta City Hall. Qualification dates for the posts are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 21-23.

The cost of qualifying for mayor is $900, and the fee for a City Council post is $450. Potential candidates must have lived in Alpharetta for at least six months before the election, be over 21 years old, reside in the city during their term and be registered and qualified to vote in Alpharetta municipal elections.

Mayor Jim Gilvin’s term will expire this December, along with Posts 4, 5 and 6. Gilvin has held the position since his election in 2018, which was preceded by two terms as a city councilmember.

Post 5 Councilman Jason Binder announced he would not be seeking reelection at a City Council work session March 20. Post 4 Councilman John Hipes and Post 6 Mayor Pro Tem Dan Merkel’s seats are open pending potential reelection bids.

Candidates

These are the seats that will be decided in the 2023 elections.

Mayor of Alpharetta

Incumbent Jim Gilvin has held the position since his election in 2018. It is unknown whether he plans to run again.

No candidates have declared their intent to run for mayor.

Alpharetta City Council Post 4

Incumbent John Hipes has held the seat since his election in 2018. He announced on Facebook May 1 he will seek reelection.

You can read his announcement here .

. His campaign website is www.johnhipes.com.

No challengers have declared their intent to run for the seat.

Alpharetta City Council Post 5

Incumbent Jason Binder announced in March he would not be seeking reelection.

Fergal Brady announced in March he would run for the seat.

You can see his Declaration of Intent here .

. So far Brady doesn't seem to have a campaign website.

Alpharetta City Council Post 6

Incumbent Dan Merkel has held the seat since his election in 2018. It is unknown whether he plans to run again.

No candidates have declared their intent to run for the seat.

Announcements Are you running for office in Alpharetta? Let us know by emailing newsroom@appenmedia.com.

Documents

These materials were obtained by Appen Media through open records requests and other publicly available sources. Each link will open the document in a new tab. Appen will keep this page updated as new materials are filed.

Note: These are materials for 2023 candidates and incumbents whose seats are up for reelection. As an example, Councilman Binder's CCDRs are included even though he announced he would not seek reelection, and Mayor Gilvin's materials are included though he has not yet announced if he will seek reelection.

Declarations of Intent (DOI) -

Candidates must file a DOI with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission before accepting contributions.

Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports (CCDR) -

Candidates must file periodic CCDRs, offering a snapshot of their campaign's financials. Below are the most recently filed CCDRs for each candidate or incumbent. Click here to see historical CCDRs for the candidates and incumbents. The next round of CCDRs are due June 30.

Explore

Appen Media created a searchable database of these campaign documents. Explore the reports here.

More

What other information would you like to see here? What questions do you have for Appen Media or the candidates for office? Email your feedback to newsroom@appenmedia.com.

Related Appen Media has covered the movement toward city-run municipal elections since breaking the story in August 2021. Alpharetta will stick with Fulton County this year, but all eyes are on Milton as the city pursues its own operation. Find continuous coverage at appenmedia.com/municipal_elections