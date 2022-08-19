Alpharetta therapist charged with improper sexual contact with client

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta professional counselor is accused of having intimate relationships with at least three of her male clients while they were in therapy or shortly thereafter.
Mary Katheryn Dennis, 51, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with a felony count of improper sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree. Jail records indicate the offense may have occurred in December 2019.
Dennis, who is also listed as Mary Katherine, made her first court appearance Aug. 5. A Fulton County Superior Court judge granted her a $75,000 surety bond and she was released that same day.
At the time of her arrest, she was working at New Era Healthcare in Alpharetta.
According to the Licensing Division of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Dennis’ license as a professional counselor was suspended Aug. 12 after the board received a complaint alleging numerous counts of unprofessional contact in June 2021 with respect to her therapeutic treatment and services.
Records show Dennis’ license was issued in November 2020 and was set to expire in September. She was issued a license to practice as an associate professional counselor in December 2016.
But, sometime around February 2017 and 2020, it is alleged that Dennis committed “multiple boundary violations and engaged in harmful dual relationships” with one of her clients by allowing him to visit her family home, move in with her for an extended period of time for “life therapy” and providing him with controlled substances that were not prescribed to him.
It is also alleged that Dennis may have hired her client to work in her office as an intern while he was in therapy and routinely socialized with his family, including accompanying them on vacations.
The Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers and Marriage and Family Therapists states it received allegations from another client in June 2021, who indicated that they had done similar things and that their relationship had lasted until January 2022.
Then, in March, a third client came forward, alleging that Dennis had picked him up from school and allowed him to stay in her home.
A warrant for Dennis’ arrest in connection to the first victim’s allegations was issued Aug. 2. Court records state that same client filed a complaint for damages in Fulton County Superior Court against Dennis and Simplicity Wellness in Alpharetta in November 2020, but the case was dismissed less than a year later.
In the Aug. 12 summary detailing the reasoning behind the suspension of Dennis’ license, the board states an appointed peer reviewer determined her conduct fell below the minimal standards of acceptable and prevailing practice.
“Specifically, the peer reviewer determined, in part, that Respondent (Dennis), during the course of her therapeutic relationships referenced above, not only committed numerous boundary violations but also encouraged and participated in harmful dual relationships with respect to clients … as well as their respective families,” it states.