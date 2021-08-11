Alpharetta police find no violation of policy in K9 incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Attorneys for an Alpharetta man bitten by a police K-9 outside his home July 25 are standing firm on their position that police acted inappropriately in arresting their client.

Attorneys for Travis Moya said at a press conference July 29 that a “mental health” call escalated into their client being brought to the ground, subdued, handcuffed and bitten by a police dog.

According to the police incident report, when K-9 Ares let go of Moya’s upper left arm, there were “large amounts of blood and fatty tissue coming out of the wound.”

Moya, 36, was transported to North Fulton Hospital for treatment. His attorneys said he suffered dog bites and a concussion during the arrest.

However, in a statement emailed to the Herald Aug. 9, Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison said he stands by his officers’ decisions.

“After conducting a thorough review of the interaction, including all the audio and video recordings and officer statements, the Alpharetta police determined that there was no violation of departmental policy, or federal or state law regarding necessary use of force standards by peace officers,” Robison said.

The police department is also reviewing policies and training to determine whether there should be additional policing techniques that could help minimize the use of force in the future.

The incident report states Officer J. Frudden and four other officers were dispatched to a “domestic disturbance” — not a “mental health” call — at around 7:28 p.m. July 25. Moya’s stepson, Jaden Howard, said in the 911 emergency call that his stepfather was “acting crazy” and “growling” outside.

Also in the call, Moya’s wife, Kami Moya, specified to the dispatcher that she wanted an ambulance, because she wasn’t sure if her husband had taken something.

“We need an ambulance, we don’t need the police,” Kim Moya said in the 911 call. “He may need to go to the hospital. … I don’t want him to see the police and get alarmed or anything.”

Kami Moya captured the incident on cell phone video. She said her husband was not resisting arrest.

The incident report states K-9 Officer M.J. Esposito was the first on the scene and advised dispatch that other responding officers needed to “step it up” because Travis Moya was becoming verbally and physically aggressive.

Esposito can be seen in body cam footage talking to Travis Moya from the street while Moya stands in his driveway. The officer warns Moya he has a K-9 in his vehicle.

When Officer Frudden arrives, he tries multiple times to talk to Moya.

“Mr. Moya said to me that he was not the one, and that he wanted to know who called us,” Frudden wrote. His report also states that he took his taser out of his holster because he felt Moya’s statements and behavior suggested a fight might ensue. He said he did not activate or point the taser.

As Kami Moya, who had been in the front yard, begins to walk toward the house, Travis tries to follow. Officers tell him they want to talk to him. Frudden wrote in the report he holstered his taser and walked toward Travis Moya. Esposito can also be heard in the video repeatedly asking Travis Moya to get on the ground, which is when a struggle begins and three officers push him to the ground.

The report states that Moya continued resisting, refusing to put his hands behind his back while on the ground.

Esposito deploys K-9 Ares within seconds. He can be heard in the video telling the police dog to “get him” and Travis Moya saying, “get him off me, officer!” The K-9 was active for 47 seconds, until Moya was secured.

The report states the incident was not bias-motivated.

Travis Moya’s attorneys are calling for criminal charges against Esposito and discipline of the other officers. They are also calling on the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to dismiss a felony obstruction charge against him.