Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta Police Department Dec. 3, after receiving reports that a husband and wife were involved in a domestic dispute.
At the scene, a residence on Lilac Pass in Forsyth County, deputies learned Stewart allegedly broke down a bedroom door in the home after an argument with his wife.
After breaking down the door his wife was hiding behind, Stewart allegedly took a gun and left the residence, the report said.
Stewart was arrested and charged with simple assault family violence and criminal trespass. The report did not say whether Stewart was taken to the Forsyth County Jail or released following the incident Dec. 3, but jail records show he was booked into the jail for those charges Dec. 12.
Attempts to reach Stewart for comment were not immediately successful.
In a statement to Appen Media Dec. 12, Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard confirmed that Stewart, an 19-year-veteran of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, has been suspended pending an investigation into the alleged incident.
“Per our policies and procedures, he was placed on administrative leave while the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office conduct their respective ongoing investigations,” Drinkard said.