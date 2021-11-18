Update: Alpharetta police arrest Milton athletes suspected of murder

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two Milton High School athletes have been arrested and charged in the death of a 24-year-old Alpharetta man.
Cameron Walker, 17, and Jonathan Murray, 18, both of Roswell, are being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond. According to online jail records, they have been charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
Alpharetta police said they arrested the teens with help from the North Fulton SWAT team at around 11 p.m. Nov. 17, following an “intense month-long investigation.”
On Oct. 14, police found Connor Walsh Mediate lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the parking lot at the Collingwood Apartments in Alpharetta after witnesses called police around 8:54 p.m. to report hearing multiple gunshots.
One officer worked to revive Mediate, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to the police report. The arrest warrants state Mediate was shot three times in the upper torso/neck area. Although two witnesses were questioned before detectives arrived, the warrants state there are no witnesses who actually saw Mediate get shot.
A search of Mediate’s home later revealed that he had been selling illegal drugs through the apps Snapchat and Telegram and that on more than one occasion, he provided his home address to potential buyers as a meeting location. The warrants state police recovered several ounces of marijuana along with many THC vape cartridges from his home.
The warrants also allege that Walker had made plans to rob Mediate of drugs over Snapchat just before he and Murray met up with him, but when Walker took the drugs, Mediate fought to get them back and he was shot. Police have not said which of the two shot Mediate.
Prior to their arrest, Walker and Murray played in Milton’s season-opening basketball game against Roswell. Walker also signed with George Mason University Nov. 10.
Athletic Director Gary Sylvestri called their arrest “shocking” on Twitter.
“These events do not reflect what we stand for nor what it means to be a student at Milton HS,” Sylvestri wrote. “We are here for you, prepared to offer resources to students who may be affected by this news.”
Mediate’s online obituary states he was a Roswell native who graduated from St. Francis High School in Alpharetta in 2016. He was also a four-year varsity football player. He graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2020.
The case remains under investigation. Alpharetta police request that anyone with information contact the department tip line at 678-297-6307.
