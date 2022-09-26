Alpharetta, Milton settle with former solicitor

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The cities of Alpharetta and Milton have agreed to pay their former solicitor, Fran Shoenthal McQueen, $100,000 to settle all claims she was not selected to continue in her position because of her age and race.

McQueen signed the settlement agreement Sept. 20, one day after the City of Alpharetta released a report on the ethics investigation of retired city judge Barry Zimmerman, who stepped down from the bench earlier this year amid accusations of “improper involvement” in several local cases.

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Randolph G. Rich was assigned to investigate the allegations made by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission to the Georgia Supreme Court, including whether any other parties were involved in alleged wrongdoing and criminal conduct.

The four-page redacted report concluded the allegations were valid. It cited six cases from the Alpharetta Municipal Court in which Zimmerman allegedly represented criminal defendants using another attorney’s name and signature as a “straw man” defense attorney to file pleas with another Alpharetta judge.

The alleged scheme reportedly involved attorney Keith F. Brandon, who shared office space with and was a tenant of Zimmerman’s and McQueen. Records show Zimmerman represented McQueen in the Court of Appeals of Georgia in a 2015 case involving the distribution of her late husband’s pension.

At the time, McQueen had already served as city solicitor for Alpharetta and Milton for over a decade. Zimmerman presided over thousands of cases McQueen prosecuted in the municipal court. Then, in April, Kelsie Mattox was sworn in as city solicitor following an intergovernmental agreement between Alpharetta and Milton intended to further strengthen the cities’ bond.

In a May 5 demand letter, McQueen accused the cities of discrimination for replacing her with a “far younger and less experienced African American employee.” She also claimed she was misclassified as an independent contractor for the 20 years she worked as city solicitor for Alpharetta and Milton.

While the cities denied any wrongdoing, they initially offered to pay McQueen $25,000 to settle all claims. But, after going back and forth for several months and McQueen demanding $125,000, all parties ultimately agreed to settle for $100,000.

The final settlement agreement also states the cities will provide McQueen with a “neutral employment reference” and that she cannot seek future employment with the cities or file any other complaints against them or their current or former employees.

Additionally, McQueen is required to fully cooperate for up to one year “in any and all investigations, inquiries or litigation in any judicial, administrative, or public, quasi-public, or private forum,” directly involving how she handled or oversaw any case that she prosecuted on behalf of the cities, whether or not she is a party to or a subject in them.

“McQueen shall provide such testimony, background information, and other support and cooperation as the cities may reasonably request,” it states. “… Nothing in this paragraph shall prohibit McQueen from testifying truthfully pursuant to a subpoena in any legal proceeding in which the cities are involved.”

The City of Alpharetta’s report on the ethics investigation of retired city judge Zimmerman ends with the assertion that it would be possible for the city to fully investigate how widespread his alleged indiscretions go, which could involve McQueen.

City officials still need to decide if and how to advance the investigation.