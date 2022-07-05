Alpharetta, Milton offer $25,000 settlement with former solicitor

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The cities of Alpharetta and Milton have offered to pay their former solicitor $25,000 to settle all claims that she was passed over to fill the position because of her age and race.

The cities deny any wrongdoing.

Fran Shoenthal McQueen served as the solicitor of Alpharetta and Milton for close to 20 years. But, in April, Kelsie Mattox was sworn into office following an intergovernmental agreement between both cities to further strengthen their bond. Alpharetta and Milton already share court facilities and a municipal clerk.

Appen Media obtained a copy of the cities’ 9-page response to McQueen’s demand letter sent on June 24. The cities are being represented by Kenneth Robin with the law firm Jarrard and Davis.

The response rejects McQueen’s demand for lost back pay and benefits from the date she was terminated or not hired, reinstatement or front pay, compensatory damages for emotional distress and loss of reputation, punitive damages and/or liquidated damages, and costs and attorneys’ fees.

It disputes McQueen’s claims that she was entitled to her position through Dec. 31, 2025, because the Alpharetta City Charter states it is tied to that of the judge of the Alpharetta Municipal Court. On Jan. 1, Judge Barry Zimmerman began another four-year term; however, he has since retired to resolve an investigation against him for possible ethical lapses.

The response states that under the Alpharetta City Charter, the solicitor’s term is “at the discretion of the mayor and City Council,” and McQueen’s employment as Milton Solicitor was “unquestionably at-will.”

Because McQueen was classified as an independent contractor in Alpharetta, the response states the city did not control how she performed her solicitor duties, withheld no monies from her payments for taxes or Social Security, did not require her to work 40 hours per week, did not maintain a personnel file for her or prevent her from practicing law in other jurisdictions when court was not in session.

In fact, the response states, the cities’ efforts to hire a new, full-time solicitor were to eliminate their “per-session” compensation methodology. It states that as of the beginning of 2022, McQueen’s annual aggregated compensation was between $180,000 and $190,000 for less than 30 hours of work per week.

“Through the establishment of a full-time solicitor position,” it states, “… the cities hoped to achieve operating efficiencies where the solicitor could focus on moving cases along to a point where the number of court sessions per week was reduced (as opposed to continuing with the existing solicitor model and structure that disincentivized that type of operating efficiency because the compensation structure was directly tied to the number of court sessions that occurred).”

The response also calls McQueen’s claims that her replacement, Mattox, was unqualified to fill the position “dubious,” saying that in the same job posting her attorney referenced in the demand letter, it states “any combination of education and experience sufficient to successfully perform the essential functions of the job qualifies.”

“That language will not be ignored by the EEOC or any court if the threatened claims are pursued and rebuts the argument that Ms. Mattox ‘failed to meet the minimum qualifications’ or is somehow an illegitimate choice to fill the position solely because she had nearly four years as a member of the State Bar of Georgia instead of five when chosen to fill the position,” it states.

Mattox, it states, actually provided six character references to the City of Alpharetta from citizens. Four members of the State Bar of Georgia also “highly recommended” Mattox by providing statements “praising her legal reputation and proficiency.”

Lastly, the response states, the fact that McQueen is white, and Mattox is black is an inadequate foundation to assert that any kind of Title VII race discrimination exists.

“Tellingly, your letter is devoid of any recitation or direct, circumstantial or any other type of competent evidence that would support McQueen being able to succeed in demonstrating that the hiring of Mattox was a product of intentional race discrimination,” it states.

As of June 30, McQueen’s attorney had not yet responded to the cities’ offer.