Alpharetta man sentenced to 27 months for Jan. 6 assault

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A federal judge has sentenced Kevin Douglas Creek, a business owner and former Marine, to 27 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

At the May 2 sentencing, Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, was also ordered to serve 12 months of supervised release and to pay $2,000 in restitution. FBI agents arrested Creek June 9, 2021, in Johns Creek. He is the owner of Nailed It Roofing and Restoration LLC and served in the Marine Corps from 1995-99, according to LinkedIn.

The Department of Justice states Creek faced several federal felony charges including assault on a federal officer, physical violence on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A criminal complaint filed in June states camera footage shows Creek striking a Metropolitan Police officer and a member of the U.S. Capitol Police. The document also refers to financial, phone, travel and social media records that place Creek at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The affidavit states that in a voluntary meeting May 21, 2021, Creek told the FBI he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but “did not remember assaulting any officer.” He also provided the FBI with a description of the clothes he was wearing on that day and the names of his traveling companions.

Then, on Dec. 1, 2021, Creek pleaded guilty to “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.”

“When the defendant pushed, kicked and struck these officers, the defendant knew that the officers were engaged in the performance of official duties,” Creek’s statement of offense states.

Had he been convicted of all offenses, Creek faced eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Reports state Creek’s sentence is one of the longest so far handed down for any of the 22 Georgia defendants in the Capitol riot.