Alpharetta judge retires amid state ethics investigation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Municipal Court Chief Judge Barry Zimmerman announced his retirement June 9, a move that put an end to an ethics investigation regarding his conduct.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates and prosecutes allegations of judicial misconduct, was investigating Zimmerman for allegedly violating the state’s code of judicial conduct.

A report filed with the Supreme Court of Georgia alleges the commission’s investigative panel found “reasonable cause” to believe Zimmerman had been “improperly involved” in several of his cases within the city court, and that he had worked on cases that he should have recused himself from.

The report also alleges the panel found evidence that Zimmerman “improperly represented a party in a personal matter” in another jurisdiction, while the unnamed party regularly appeared before him in the Alpharetta Municipal Court.

Zimmerman sent a letter to Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin June 9 announcing that he would retire “due to personal reasons,” effective July 1.

“For the last 42 years it has been my honor to serve my community as a Municipal Court Judge, the majority of which were served with the City of Alpharetta,” the letter reads. “It has been a great pleasure, and an honor, serving the citizens of Alpharetta.”

The Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a consent agreement with the Georgia Supreme Court the next day, in which Zimmerman agreed to retire and refrain from seeking another judicial office in the future. In return, the Judicial Qualifications Commission will not file formal charges against him.

Zimmerman has served as chief judge for the Alpharetta Municipal Court since 2014. The City of Alpharetta confirmed that Zimmerman notified them of his intent to resign but declined to comment further on the matter.