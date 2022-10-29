Alpharetta jail set to open Nov. 9

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fulton County’s north jail annex, which has been closed for the past two-and-a-half years, is reopening Nov. 9, staffed and ready to hold roughly 70 detainees.

With little advanced notice on Oct. 26, local elected officials, police chiefs and members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the fully renovated facility to talk about their plans.

District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann said the jail has been “sorely missed” since it closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she said officers have spent hours transporting detainees to the Fulton County Jail at 901 Rice Street in Atlanta.

“This will help tremendously with the public safety efforts in North Fulton,” Hausmann said. “We now have a facility where in the unfortunate incident that we need to detain someone, we have a local facility in which to do that, so that our officers can remain on the street [and] help our citizens should they need it.”

In May, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $517,000 in funding to reopen the Alpharetta jail. In addition to refurbishing the facility, the reopening plan called on cities to pay a daily rate for holding detainees in the jail. Labat said cities could also impose public safety fines.

For example, he said, the City of Guyton imposes a $9 fee on traffic citations which is then split between the jail and police and fire departments. At the time, Labat said North Fulton County cities had agreed “in theory” to pay a processing fee of $50-$60 a day so the county can recoup operating costs.

The plan was to reopen the jail by the end of June. However, the announcement on Oct. 26 came days after Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts stated the county was seeking additional funding from the 1 percent local option sales tax, or LOST, to address two crises affecting residents in all 15 cities – public safety and public health.

According to Pitts, the cost of leased jail beds from outlying jurisdictions, including Atlanta, is costing $28 million annually, on top of other jail operation costs and the costs to operate the court system. None of the officials publicly mentioned the LOST negotiations at the jail event Oct. 26.

Hausmann simply thanked Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the City of Alpharetta.

“Normally, when we’re opening up a facility, there’s a ribbon to cut, there’s balloons and cookies and punch,” Hausmann said. “We’re not having that today. But, this is really something to celebrate.”

Fulton County Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Adam Lee said the work to bring the facility back to acceptable conditions was not an easy task.

“But, we knew that the work was worth doing,” Lee said. “This facility will hold roughly 70 detainees, both men and women. We have identified staff that will care for these individuals as they come into the facility and provide what our motto is – service to each and every one of them.”