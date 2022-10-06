Alpharetta asks GBI, State Bar to investigate retired judge

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A report into accusations made against retired Alpharetta Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman has been referred to state authorities for further investigation.

Zimmerman stepped down from his post in June amid accusations of “improper involvement” in local cases.

Alpharetta City Administrator Chris Lagerbloom forwarded to the City Council Oct. 3 a four-page redacted report on the allegations from Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Randolph G. Rich to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Bar Association.

“We particularly charged [Rich] with discovering what events led to the JQC investigation,” Lagerbloom told council members. “Whether parties other than Judge Zimmerman were involved in any wrongful activity, whether the city could access the content that was deleted [from] city-issued electronic equipment and whether there was any criminal conduct.”

Report alleges impropriety

Lagerbloom said Rich’s investigation probed whether Zimmerman had been “improperly involved” in several cases he presided over in the city court, whether any other parties were involved in alleged wrongdoing, and whether there was any criminal conduct. Rich’s report appears to conclude that allegations made by the Judicial Qualifications Commission are valid.

The investigation report cites six cases from Alpharetta Municipal Court in which Zimmerman is alleged to have represented criminal defendants, using another attorney’s name and signature as a “straw man” defense attorney to file pleas with another Alpharetta judge.

The alleged scheme reportedly involved attorney Keith F. Brandon, who shared an office space with and was a tenant of Zimmerman’s, and former city Solicitor Fran Shoenthal McQueen.

“Instead of removing the case from the Municipal Court of Alpharetta to the State Court of Fulton County, Judge Zimmerman would negotiate the case with Solicitor Fran McQueen,” the report said.

Zimmerman has a long judicial history in Fulton County, having served on the municipal courts of Roswell, Milton and Alpharetta, as well as the Fulton County Magistrate Court. He was appointed chief judge of the Alpharetta Municipal Court in 2014, after having served as Milton’s chief judge.

McQueen, who served as city solicitor for Alpharetta and Milton for more than a decade, prosecuting thousands of cases with Zimmerman presiding, accused both cities in May of discrimination for replacing her with a “far younger and less experienced African American employee.”

Recently, city officials agreed to pay $100,000 to settle the case with McQueen.

McQueen is required to fully cooperate for up to one year “in any and all investigations, inquiries or litigation in any judicial, administrative, or public, quasi-public, or private forum,” directly involving how she handled or oversaw any case that she prosecuted on behalf of the cities, whether or not she is a party to or a subject in them.

Council reacts to report

During the workshop on Monday, council members unanimously voiced their concern and disgust at the report’s findings, but they were split on whether the investigation needed to continue locally.

Councilman Doug DeRito said he was appalled by the facts laid out in the report and wants to know if there were more cases threatening the judicial integrity of the city’s court system.

“I think the public needs to hear, the general distaste I have when reading the investigative report on our previous judge in the city,” DeRito said. “I do have severe concerns remaining, I’m not satisfied to just walk away tonight and put this to bed.”

Other council members agreed with DeRito’s concerns but suggested the city had reached the limits of what it could do with the findings.

“This is an embarrassment to our city,” Councilman Donald Mitchell said. “It’s an embarrassment to our taxpayers and to have this go on without our knowing it at all … I want to see what checks and balances we put in place as a city to make sure this never happens again.”