Alpharetta Arts Commissioner cleared of ethics charges in split vote

ALPHARETTA, Ga. —The Alpharetta Board of Ethics voted 3-2 on Oct. 13 to clear Arts Commission Vice Chairman Gene Andrews of multiple ethical wrongdoings alleged in August.

Andrews, who was appointed to the city’s Cultural Arts Commission by Mayor Jim Gilvin, was accused of using “his title and power of position as commissioner” to intimidate, threaten and leverage transactions from Atlanta artist Jennifer Sutton, during a text exchange earlier this year.

On Oct. 13, both Sutton and Andrews were able to stand before the ethics board and tell their sides of the story, which concerned a dispute over a New York art show and a contract between Sutton and another artist represented by Andrews.

Text message screenshots that accompanied Sutton’s complaint, filed Aug. 18, show messages between the two parties quickly became hostile and deteriorated after Andrews requested amendments be made to a contract for an art show that was already in progress.

“Clearly you don’t get I’m also a City Commissioner google me I don’t play when it comes to my clients,” a message written by Andrews said.

“Are you threatening me with your title??,” Sutton responded.

During the hearing, Sutton told the board that she had only filed her complaint because she truly felt like Andrews had crossed a line and needed to be held accountable.

“I would like to see accountability,” she said. “I feel that someone at his level … they should be held to a higher standard. I myself am not a city official however, I try to conduct myself as fair and professionally as possible.”

Andrews responded saying the exchange with Sutton didn’t cross any lines and didn’t involve his appointed position in the city. He pointed to the work he was put into helping the city, and said he shouldn’t be judged for one text message exchange.

“I love Alpharetta. I love what I do,” he said. “So, when someone comes to our community and makes this accusation that I'm this big, bad wolf … In a 15-minute conversation, you can't depict who I really am.”

In closing statements after the hour-long hearing, both parties said they would accept whatever decision was made by the Ethics Board.

Board members deliberated in executive session for an hour before returning and voting 3-2, with board members Gracile Dawes and Lindsey Ann Burnett opposed, to deny the charges.

However, despite clearing Andrews of charges, several board members had harsh words for the arts commissioner and said several of his text messages were “problematic.”

“I eat people like you for dessert … She's a perfect example not to deal with this type of black person. Her brand will be toast,” Dawes quoted from Andrews’ text messages. “We do believe that these statements could give the appearance of a threat to her person and her business in conjunction with your position as a City of Alpharetta arts commissioner.”

In the end, Andrews was asked to reflect on the messages and the complaint made by Sutton.

“When you are representing City of Alpharetta, you always have to keep that in mind, under all circumstances … some of the members of the board would actually like to have you acknowledge Miss Sutton's concerns with the way that she felt by those texts that were made,” Ethics Board Chair Gina Kellis said. “The board would like to see the parties formally make amends and perhaps put this episode behind both of you.”

Andrews agreed to Kellis’ request, approaching Sutton to apologize when the meeting was adjourned and shaking her hand.