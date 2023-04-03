Albers, Beach co-sponsor law banning certain transgender care

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a bill co-sponsored by state senators in Alpharetta and Roswell that will limit medical care for transgender minors.

Senate Bill 140, signed into law March 23, was co-sponsored by 23 Republican state senators. The law bans medical procedures for transgender minors including genital reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement therapies. Transgender youth will still have access to puberty blockers prior to turning 18.

The law will take effect July 1. Minors already receiving hormone therapy will be allowed to continue treatment.

The bill passed the Senate 31-21.

State Sens. John Albers (R-Roswell) and Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta) co-sponsored and voted for the bill. Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) voted for the bill.

Sen. Josh McLaurin (D-Sandy Springs) voted against the legislation.

Beach said he co-sponsored and voted for the bill because people should be 18 or older to make certain medical decisions.

“Before the age of 18, I don’t think a child is ready to make decisions that are permanent, and that’s what would happen if we hadn’t passed this bill,” Beach said.

A press representative for Senator Albers said he was unavailable for comment.

The law is based on a “significant rise in diagnoses of gender dysphoria in children” in the past decade, which the bill said often does not last into adulthood. According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria refers to psychological distress that comes when someone’s gender identity and assigned sex at birth do not align.

Opponents of the law said the ban will have negative impacts on transgender youth.

Anna Baxter, an owner, supervisor and licensed counselor at Roswell-based Love Positive Counseling, has worked with transgender people of all ages for the past eight years. The counselor said many of their clients “wouldn’t be alive today” without hormones.

“Gender dysphoria is such a complex situation, but the treatment for most folks is very simple,” Baxter said, adding that teenagers often struggle to understand that options will be available past the age of 18.

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth said in a 2022 report that 55 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth in Georgia seriously considered suicide in the past year and 16 percent attempted suicide.

“It’s really easy for someone struggling with such crippling emotional pain to decide it’s not worth it,” Baxter said.

Beyond worries about mental health, Baxter said the state should not get involved in medical care.

“Parents and doctors need to be the ones in charge of these decisions,” Baxter said.

Senator Beach said he is “all for” parents and doctors having say in medical procedures, “but when you make those dramatic changes at a young age you may end up regretting it.”

An amendment to the law said that doctors who do provide surgeries or hormone replacement therapies will be held “administratively accountable.” Hospitals that break the law could also lose their permits.

Baxter worries the law sets a precedent in deciding who is involved in people’s health decisions.

Other opponents to the law said it goes against accepted medical standards.

Johns Creek resident Ann Miller is the mother of a transgender man and the regional director for PFLAG, a national organization focused on education and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. She said hormone therapy is “standard and accepted care” for transgender teenagers.

Major medical organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics state their standard of care is to provide “developmentally appropriate” gender-affirming care.

“We need to understand that care is very individualized and it’s not experimental,” Miller said. “We know exactly the best way to help these folks.”

The law allows exceptions for youth with “a medically verifiable disorder of sex development” or medically necessary reason for treatment not related to gender dysphoria.

Miller said the law creates a “collective worry” about how far things could go, and that it feels like the transgender community is being legislated against.

“I am greatly saddened that the general American public doesn’t really understand what these bills are saying and how they will hurt transgender youth and teens,” Miller said.