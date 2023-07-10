Alabama man arrested for rape, incest found dead in DeKalb jail cell

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Alabama man who was arrested in Dunwoody for alleged rape and other charges in June.

Jonathan McWaters of Birmingham, Ala., was found in his DeKalb County Jail cell bleeding from “numerous lacerations” June 28 and despite emergency medical attempts, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dunwoody police arrested McWaters for family battery/simple battery and possession of marijuana June 8 after officers responded to a hotel on Ashford Dunwoody Road to conduct a welfare check. But DeKalb County Jail records show the man was later charged with providing alcoholic beverages to an underage person, rape and cruelty to children.

Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said no further information can be released about the circumstances of McWaters’ arrest, due to the sensitive nature of the case. Open records requests filed by Appen Media for incident reports, arrest reports and warrants in this case have been denied by city officials.

In a statement, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Cynthia Williams said the Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards will investigate this death.

“The cause of death has not been released but preliminary reports indicate that his wounds may have been self-inflicted,” Williams said.

Patrick L. Bailey, director of the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed July 7 that an investigation into McWaters death is underway and no report is available yet.

DeKalb officials have acknowledged, but not answered, requests for more information on this incident.