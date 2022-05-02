Appen Media 2022 Primary Election Guide

METRO ATLANTA —With everything ramping up, campaigns placing dozens of signs on every street corner and political commercials already barraging your TV, navigating the primary elections can be confusing. Here’s a guide that can help you get some clarity in the chaos.

What is a primary election?

A primary election serves to narrow the political playing field before a general election.

For partisan elections like U.S. Congress or Georgia General Assembly races, candidates of each political party face off against members of their own party to become the party’s nominee. Democrats run against other Democrats, and the candidate that receives the most votes will move on to the general as the Democrat nominee. Republicans, as well as third-party candidates, do the same.

For nonpartisan races, like some school board races, candidates are not divided by party. All of the candidates are on the ballot in the primary, and the top two candidates move on to face each other directly in the general election.

Who’s on my ballot?

Members of the Georgia General Assembly have two-year terms, which means every seat in the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate is up for election this year. Most cities fall within multiple legislative districts.

To find out exactly who your state and federal legislators are and which seats will be on your primary ballot, you can check your Georgia My Voter page at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s. Here’s a guide to who’s running in your area’s upcoming primary elections.