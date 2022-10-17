'A neighborhood, not a mall'; Developer unveils new plans for North Point

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Trademark Properties shared updated plans Oct. 11 for a massive redevelopment project at North Point Mall.
Speaking at a community meeting attended by some 100 residents, Trademark CEO Terry Montesi shared site plans and renderings, breaking down exactly how large portions of the mall would be demolished and reworked into a “live-work-play” development along the lines of Avalon, Halcyon and other north Metro Atlanta projects.
“Our goal for this is to create a vibrant 24/7 mixed-use neighborhood. A neighborhood, not a mall,” Montesi said.
The newly rebranded “North Point” development, if approved, would include 315,000 feet of new retail and restaurant space, a hotel and hundreds of rentals and for-sale housing options on the 84-acre mall property.
Construction would occur in multiple phases, with the demolition of 64,000 square feet of existing mall space and construction of an “outdoor walkable village” first, and then several rounds of construction of housing portions, Montesi said.
Plans for the development were approved Aug. 4 by the Alpharetta Planning Commission, subject to multiple conditions. The project plans are expected to go before the Alpharetta City Council for final approval Nov. 7.
Trademark representatives said there’s still some discussion to be had about the development’s main point of contention — rental units.
Developers originally requested more than 1,200 rental units for the project. That figure was later reduced to 900 rental units and 103 for sale units as a condition approved through the Planning Commission.
Montesi told community members that decreasing rental units in the development, could jeopardize the financial backing of New York Life, who in 2021 purchased North Point Mall from Brookfield Property Partners.
“It is very, very, very, very difficult to make the economics work if we keep reducing the number of multifamily units,” he said. “Because that's where the economic value is stored in malls across the country.”
Montesi said they faced harsh opposition to rental units from local officials, who painted the large multi-family developments as a potential draw for “transient” and “disengaged” residents. He said they argued the development would bring, luxury, “renter by choice” apartments to the community, and it would have a low density, compared to other developments they’ve worked on nationwide.
“We were told, ‘we don't care,’” he said. “I understand that you're proud of your community. But the market looks around the country and capital goes where it’s welcomed.”
For every 50 rental units removed, the project loses $12 million in economic value, he said, and with the significant investment on the line from New York Life, which has reportedly pledged more than $174 million to the project, they are walking a fine line.
“We're somewhere around 175 units of multifamily away from legally getting approval,” he said. “We’re off right now.”