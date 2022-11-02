16-year-old dies in Forsyth County crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities are investigating a wreck that killed a Forsyth County teen Tuesday, Nov. 1.
According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the wreck occurred at Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road in south Forsyth County at about 8 a.m. A preliminary investigation has determined that a Toyota 4Runner traveling north on Mullinax Road, struck a curb while negotiating a curve and ran off the roadway.
Police believe the driver, a 17-year-old, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and struck an electrical pole on its passenger side.
The vehicle’s passenger, a 16-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. Miller said the teen was a student at Alliance Academy of Innovation in Forsyth County.
The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
This crash will be investigated further by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit.