$1.3 million issued to North Fulton nonprofits

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Fulton County leaders have granted 25 North Fulton nonprofit groups more than $1.3 million in grant funding, as part of the county’s Community Services Program and Veterans Services Program.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve funding for 167 nonprofit groups throughout Fulton County at a meeting in May. Included in the grant funding commissioners approved was nearly $1,365,000 which went directly to North Fulton County groups.

Groups awarded grant funding through the Community Services Program and Veterans Services Program were celebrated during an event at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell May 24. During the event, nonprofit representatives were congratulated by Fulton County Commissioners for Districts 1 and 2, Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis.

Nonprofits awarded with Community Services Program and Veterans Services Program grants in North Fulton included the following groups:

• Camp Kudzu - $70,716

• Chattahoochee Nature Center - $55,000

• Champions Community Foundation - $50,000

• Community Assistance Center - $85,000

• Erin’s Hope for Friends - $50,000

• Jewish Family and Career Services - $60,000

• Los Niños Primero - $85,000

• Mary Hall Freedom Village - $65,000

• North Fulton Child Development Association - $85,000

• North Fulton Community Charities - $85,000

• North Metro Miracle League - $35,000

• Raksha Inc - $50,000

• Reach Out and Read - $25,000

• Revved Up Kids - $25,000

• Senior Services North Fulton - $70,000

• STAR House Foundation - $85,000

• The Drake House - $78,000

• The Lionheart School - $60,000

• The Summit Counseling Center - $70,000

• U Hope CDC - $90,000

• Vision Warriors - $86,000