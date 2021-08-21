Mount Vernon, Dunwoody

What: A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1969.

How much: $499,999

Size: 4,082 square feet

Price per square foot: $122

Zoned for: Vanderlyn Elementary, Peachtree Middle, Dunwoody High

Taxes: $1,075 in 2020

Last sold: $135,000 in 1981

Contact: Kerry Arias, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties; bhhsgeorgia.com

